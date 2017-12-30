With Rs 217.60 crore in 8 days for Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan breaks his own record set by Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring at the box office and…how! The film, which released on December 22 has managed to cross the Rs 200 crore mark in just eight days. Yep! Yesterday (December 29), Tiger Zinda Hai earned Rs 11.56 crore thereby taking the total to Rs 217.60 crore. With this, Salman has beat his own record that he set with Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which released in 2015. The lifetime collections of PRDP stand at Rs 210.16 crore. However, it should be noted that the first day box office collections of PRDP is still higher when compared to Salman’s any other film.

While PRDP managed to earn Rs 40.35 crore (slightly less than the highest grossing film of 2017 – Baahubali 2) on it’s first day, TZH made Rs 34.10 crore on the day of its release. We can expect a good jump in the collections of Tiger Zinda Hai since it’s the long weekend and New Years. ALSO READ: Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 7: Salman Khan’s film remains super-strong in the international markets, earns Rs 79.84 crore

Talking about the international business, Tiger Zinda Hai has performed really well in the markets of USA, Canada and UAE-GCC too. The film has made it to the Rs 300 crore club as far as the worldwide box office is concerned. The mega action entertainer also stars Angad Bedi, Paresh Rawal, Kumud Mishra, Siddharth Basu and Sajjad Delafrooz.

Produced under Yash Raj Films, Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Salman and Katrina’s Ek Tha Tiger, which was released in 2012. The first film was directed by Kabir Khan, who last directed Salman in Tubelight, which released earlier this year and turned out to be a dud.