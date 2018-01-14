With Tiger Zinda Hai Salman Khan continues to dominate the list of highest grossing films

With the humungous success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan has once again proved that he is the undisputed champion of box office. Till now, the espionage thriller has collected around Rs 322* crore and has become the highest grosser film of Salman Khan. The film has shattered every possible record at the box office. Salman Khan is the only actor to have three 300 crore films and continues to dominate the list of highest grossers. (Also Read: Tiger Zinda Hai’s Swag Se Swagat becomes the fastest Bollywood number to clock 200 million plus views on YouTube)

Here’ the list of top 10 grossers of all time

Baahubali 2 (Hindi) – Rs 511 crore

Dangal – Rs 387.39 crore

PK – Rs 340 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai – Rs 322* crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan – Rs 320.34 crore

Sultan – Rs 300.45 crore

Dhoom 3 – Rs 284 crore

Krrish 3 – Rs 240 crore

Kick – Rs 233 crore

Chennai Express – Rs 227 crore

Salman Khan has four films in the list of highest grossers, which itself tells us the star power of this Dabangg actor. Interestingly, Salman Khan is the Bollywood star who has given three 300 crore films in consecutive years – 2015, 2016 and 2017. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Sajjad Delafrooz, Kumud Mishra, Angad Bedi and Girish Karnad in key roles. (Also Read: Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai creates yet another box office record)

Talking about the huge success of the film Salman Khan said, “For us, it is the audiences love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered. I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.” While Tiger Zinda Hai has become Salman’s highest grosser but do you think it will achieve the Rs 350 crore milestone at the box office. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.