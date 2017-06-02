Woah! Aamir Khan asks for a staggering 70 per cent profit share in YRF’s Thugs Of Hindostan

Aamir Khan is one of the most bankable stars in the industry currently. The actor has delivered four back-to-back blockbusters (3 Idiots, Dhoom 3, PK, Dangal), that have changed the face of Bollywood forever. With him being on such a fantastic run, everyone is eager to sign him for their film. Well, in that case, Aamir will easily get whatever he demands, right? Though he doesn’t take money up front for any film, he charges a huge percentage of the profits as his fee. And after he took the lion’s share in Dangal, his co-producers were left with a paltry amount. For Yash Raj Films’ Thugs of Hindostan too, he is said to have driven a tough bargain with Aditya Chopra.

As a trade insider revealed to DNA, “Aamir will pocket almost 70 per cent of the profits while Aditya Chopra will keep the remaining percentage (30 per cent). Fact is, after Dangal made Rs 1000 crore, now few people question Aamir on his deals. If TOH makes that amount of money, Adi will get almost Rs 300 crore which is much more than any of his own home productions.” So it is surely a win-win for both, right? (ALSO READ – Dangal box office collection day 28 China: Aamir Khan starrer enters Rs 1000 crore club, earns Rs 1021 crore)

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan also take their fees through the profit sharing model, but we have never seen any star get more than 50 per cent. However, Aamir Khan’s brilliant run and fantastic dedication and performance does warrant the 70 percent he is being given for Thugs of Hindostan. Agree? (ALSO READ – Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan to begin shoot in Europe from June 5)

Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh will kickstart the first schedule of the movie in Malta on June 5. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will join the crew in a couple of weeks after completing the shooting for Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. From what we hear, Thugs of Hindostan will be shot on two massive ships, set off the coast of Southern Europe and in close proximity to Tunisia and Libya. The movie will release in Diwali 2018.