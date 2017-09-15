Woah! Aditya Chopra is so impressed with Katrina Kaif’s performance in Tiger Zinda Hai that he has gifted her a car? Watch video

Katrina Kaif is one goofy girl and thanks to social media, we know it now. The actress, who otherwise appeared to be a very serious and moody person, actually has this mad side to her and she herself has provided us with enough evidence to believe so. And to make our case even more strong, here’s all the proof you need.

Katrina took to Facebook to share a video of her interviewing Tiger Zinda Hai’s director, Ali Abbas Zafar. Now, knowing Kat, we knew this one wouldn’t be one of those sentimental or goody-goody accounts of how amazing the film is and staying true to our expectations, she surprises and how. The video begins with the director telling us as to just how much is Adi (Aditya Chopra), the head honcho of Yashraj Films, happy with Katrina’s performance in Tiger Zinda Hai, that is being made under his banner. So much so, that he has even gifted her a swanky new car. Don’t believe us? Check out the video below…

Hah! So, did Kat fool you too? If you are not used to her antics on social media, you sure must have fallen prey to her joke. Well, we are sure that Aditya must be happy with the actress’ performance in the film but he hasn’t gifted her anything yet and it was only the director’s idea of pulling a quick one. But from the video it is evident the crew is nearing the completion of their schedule. No wonder, they are all quite emotional now that the journey is coming to an end. But from Ali’s statement it is also clear that they are very happy with the product they have created and are also confident of its success at the box-office when the film releases this Christmas. (Also read: Just 13 clicks of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai journey captured by Ali Abbas Zafar)

We, however, missed seeing Salman Khan in the video. Wish Katrina soon ropes him in for one of her gooofy behind-the-scenes account from the sets. It sure is a delight to see the two of them together. And it is after a long, long time that we will get to see them together on-screen too. The two had last paired up for Tiger Zinda Hai’s prequel, Ek Tha Tiger, that was a major blockbuster upon release. The film had not only take the box-office by a storm but also garnered much appreciation for the crackling chemistry between Salman and Katrina. No wonder fans are waiting for Tiger Zinda Hai with a bated breath now.