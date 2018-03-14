WomencrushWednesday: These pictures of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi will make you want to go shopping!

The sparkling onscreen chemistry between Mohsin Khan aka Kartik and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira is one of the prime factors behind the massive popularity of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. While the onscreen couple is also a real life jodi, they are also adored for their stylish outings. Well, today is Wednesday and here we bring you the fashionable ensembles of Shivangi, that will surely make you develop a crush on her. The actress is among those fashionistas who can flaunt any dress with utter flawlessness. While we gush over her amazing looks, take a look at these attires that will make you go weak in your knees. (Also Read: Shivangi Joshi to flaunt a Pahadi look in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – view pic)

When she stuns in her traditional best

The actress surely knows how to dress to impress. From the unique colours of her outfits to her hairdos, everything looks on point and we can’t stop gushing about her gorgeous looks. Shivangi knows how to pull off a nathni as well as a golden mang tika and trust us she does it flawlessly. The dark kohled eyes and the cute smile simply compliment the overall look. The bright colours compliment her glowing skin perfectly, don’t you agree?

When she slays it wearing her gowns

OMG, you can’t deny that Shivangi looks like a princess in these lovely gowns. She knows to pair the right jewellery with her attires. The red floral gown, the black backless gown, the golden shimmery dress all add up to her beauty. You will surely go gaga over her grey gown matched with those grey earrings. Elegance personified!

When she keeps it casual

Shivangi looks equally flawless in her casual outings. From the pink skirt paired with white doughnut printed top, to her off-shoulder white crop top paired with ripped denims, the actress looks a perfect fashionista and flaunts how cool she can be. Her casual dresses are on point and the fashion police can’t help giving her a big thumbs up.

When she stays fit and also looks too hot to handle

Well, here is how she slays it! Be it her sexy floral ensemble or her desirable ‘out of the pool’ look, you can’t stop admiring her. Shivangi surely knows how to keep everyone hooked. From her workout clothes to her stylish black top and jeans, we are sure you will develop a crush on this gorgeous actress.

What do you think about Shivangi’s fashion? Share your thoughts in the comments below.