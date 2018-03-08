Women’s Day special: Shoaib Ibrahim decodes what Dipika Kakar truly means in this hilarious video

Newly weds Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are truly the toast of the town. The two are pros when it comes to pulling each other’s legs. They did that even in their desi style wedding, which was held in February. When Shoaib and Dipika came to our office, we were charmed by how much they teased one another. The new bride complained that Shoaib never praised her. On hearing that, he said that she gushed so much on hearing her praise that it became kind of embarrassing. Just see how the two react to the non-stop leg-pulling. (Also Read: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrate Holi with BollywoodLife; watch video!)

It is common to say that women mean something else when they say something. It is a syndrome every guy will agree to. On the occasion of Women’s Day, we got Shoaib to decode what Dipika means when she says. The handsome hunk took the perfect opportunity to tease his new bride. Check out the video…(Also Read: Dipika Kakar says she’s proud to be Mrs Shoaib Ibrahim and the reason will melt your heart)

The couple met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka five years ago. Slowly, their friendship blossomed into love. They got married in Maudaha, which is close to Kanpur at Shoaib’s ancestral home. It was a full-on mohalle style wedding that involved the entire community. A reception was thrown in Mumbai post that. The couple truly make us believe in truly ever after.