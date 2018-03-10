Wonder Woman 2 gets a whole lot bigger as Kristen Wiig comes on board to play the villain, Cheetah

After leaving us amazed and enthralled with Wonder Woman – one of the best superhero films ever made, Fans are looking forward to the sequel – Wonder Woman 2 with as much gusto if not more. Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins are reuniting for this already anticipated sequel. But with the latest piece of news, this project just got bigger and better (if that’s possible). Jenkins herself took to Twitter to make the grand announcement. Turns out, Kristen Wiig has been confirmed to play Cheetah, the villain in the film! Jenkins herself couldn’t contain her excitement when tweeted out – So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot”. Gal Gadot is as excited I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful!” We have to admit, this is turning out to be even better than before.

For those who don’t know about Cheetah, she is known to be one of Wonder’s woman’s deadliest nemesis. Her strength is derived by her hatred and jealousy for Wonder Woman. But they say that Diana sees her as a friend who needs to be saved from the world of Darkness. We can’t wait for this epic clash between two ferocious. Reports suggest that Part 2 will be very different Part 1. We wonder, if Part 2 will also give us a glimpse into Cheetah’s backstory. The film has been schedule to release on December 13th, 2019.

Kristen Wiig who will step into the role of Cheetah is best known for her work in The Martian, Bridesmaids and on the series – Saturday Night Live. It will be interesting to see her transformation for this promising villain.