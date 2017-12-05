Wonder Woman, Coco, Dunkirk: 6 Hollywood movies of 2017 that you should watch immediately if you haven’t already

So, we are inching close to the end of the year. Less than 30 days to go for the New Year to begin which sure is another chance for Bollywood to begin afresh. The year 2017 has not been all that great for Indian cinema. Many big-budget movies tanked while many were simply a disappointing watch, even if they made their producers some money. But, well, the case is not the same with Hollywood. The industry gave the world many memorable movies this year.

There were many well-written movies that released in the West this year. Be it horror, adventure, superhero, action – every genre had some great movies to offer. And even the badly scripted films had much awe to offer in the form of technical execution. So here we are listing down our favourite Hollywood movies of the year that you should not miss at any cost.

Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan’s last film was a masterpiece of a thriller under the garb of a war drama. Throughout the run-time of Dunkirk, one could feel anticipation coursing through the veins. The narrative, that only stretches over 48-nerve wreaking-hours, unfolds itself through three timelines. Certainly, a film that should not be missed by anyone alive on this planet. But perhaps Germans can avoid it.

Wonder Woman

The best superhero movie made in recent times. Definitely the best movie by DC so far. Kudos to Patty Jenkins for getting Wonder Woman/Diana Prince right. And of course a big thanks to Gal Gadot for playing the superhero right, on the screen. Well, there are many other brilliant superhero movies that released this year but we can’t make this list all about them. So, wait for another list of best superhero movies, while we stick to the best of the best – Wonder Woman, for this one.

IT

Seriously, the best horror movie that has come out in the longest time. Led by a bunch of child actors the movie can make an adult shit their pants. Even if you are not a fan of horror, give this movie a try because good cinema should be appreciated in all its forms.

The Fate of the Furious

The movie speaks for itself. It might not be a well-scripted film that you can call your favourite but it sure is helluva fun to watch.

Coco

The animated film is the latest one on this list to hit the theatres. C’mon, you should never be adult enough to not be able to enjoy an animated film. This movie sure is a proof of that.

Beauty and the Beast

Technically sound, this movie has the potential to steal your heart. Do your kids a favour and have them watch this movie – they are going to love it.

Hollywood has a magnificent lineup for 2018 as well. First off, Let us be excited about Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, whose trailer is all set to debut this Friday. Then there is Fifty Shades Freed that opens in theatres this Valentine’s. Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, Aquaman, Wrinkle in Time, Rampage, Tomb Raider, Ocean’s Eight, Ready Player One, Deadpool 2 and many many more movies that we should look forward to.