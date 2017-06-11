Wait, what? Wonder Woman Gal Gadot lost to Aashiq Banaya Aapne girl Tanushree Dutta during Miss Universe 2004!

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot has won several hearts across the world, not only because of her fantastic acting, but also cause her steaming hot looks. But did you know that everyone did not feel like this about Gal always. The pretty actress was a part of Miss Universe 2004 and was representing Israel during that time. And though she was as charming as always, she failed to make it into the top 15. In fact, she even lost to the Aashiq Banaya Aapne girl Tanushree Dutta, who was representing India that year. While Gal failed to make it into the top 15, Tanushree ended up 8th that year. Strange na?

But while Tanushree worked in several films post her Miss Universe stint, she could not make it big in Bollywood. Gal Gadot, on the other hand, has impressed everyone in the Fast and Furious series as well as the Justice League franchise. But it is Wonder Woman that has given her the biggest break of her career and with that, she has actually brought women superheroes to the fore and started a new trend. With the film making more than $223 million in its opening weekend itself, we guess Gal has certainly turned the tables on Tanushree. Anyway, check out Tanushree and Gal Gadot’s pictures from the Miss Universe 2004 competition right here! (ALSO READ – Wonder Woman movie review: Gal Gadot’s goddess act is sure to win your hearts in this near perfect superhero flick)

For those of you who don’t know, Wonder Woman tells the story of how a trained warrior and the princess of the Amazons – Diana fights a war to end all wars and becomes known as Wonder Woman. The film and Gal have received rave reviews and our film critic – Gaurang Chauhan was also mightily impressed. In his review, he mentioned, ” The film will make you laugh, cheer, excited and will eventually leave a lump in your throat. If not for anything watch it just for Gal Gadot. She indeed is a ‘Wonder’ Woman. This one just saved the sinking ship of DC Extended Universe. Highly recommended!” (ALSO READ – Katrina Kaif should play Wonder Woman in the Indian version of the film, say fans!)

Anyway, what do you guys have to say about Gal Gadot losing to Tanushree Dutta during the Miss Universe 2004 competition? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!