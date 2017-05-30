Wonder Woman movie review: Critics in the West are raving about Gal Gadot’s superhero flick; call it DCEU’s best outing

Wonder Woman has swooped in a lot of love from critics in the West as the release date for the film nears. After a string of bad films like Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad and Man of Steel, looks like DC has finally got it right with Gal Gadot’s featurette! That’s what most of the reviews say. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film is set against the backdrop of World War 1. Although the film will release in India this week on Friday and clash with Priyanka Chopra‘s Baywatch, we wonder if these reviews might pose a threat to our desi girl’s debut. Since it is her Hollywood debut, there are high chances that the negative reviews of the West might put Wonder Woman in demand. One of the reviews that really caught our attention was one by Entertainment Weekly.

Critic, Chris Nashawaty, not only praised the film to be one of the best DCEU’s work but through his review, it’s pretty suggestive that he has rated the movie at the top of DC superhero films, that holds Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy. In his review, he stated, “Wonder Woman is smart, slick, and satisfying in all of the ways superhero films ought to be,” and further added, “How deliciously ironic that in a genre where the boys seem to have all the fun, a female hero and a female director are the ones to show the fellas how it’s done.” The last line did it for us!

Joshua Yehl from IGN was also spellbound by Wonder Woman as he described the movie as “Leaps and bounds above the other three entries in the DCEU.” In his review, Yehl has directed the movie as a resurrection for DC and Warner Bros., who haven’t lived up to the expectations of the fandom. He said, “Wonder Woman proves to be an emotionally resonate film that won me over with its refreshing take on the superhero formula that featured something we haven’t seen in the DCEU yet: a true, bona fide hero.”

USA Today’s Kelly Lawler has rated the film 3.5. out of 4 and stated called it a “Genuinely surprising film that plays with genre and throws out the now very tired superhero movie formula.” More gush flows Wonder Woman’s way as Indiewire’s Kate Erbland stated, “Origin story that functions beautifully on its own while also bolstering excitement for the franchise’s future.” Uproxx’s Mike Ryan has emphasised on the chemistry shared between Gal Gadot and Chris Pine as he said, “Wonder Woman has a vibe reminiscent of Captain America: The First Avenger (a shield-welding superhero in the middle of a World War) meets the first Thor (a powerful god has to learn to fit in with humans and is a fish out of water). The backdrop of war is grim, but the characters remain true and finally here’s a DC movie with real warmth and humor – mostly in the form of banter between Gadot and Pine.”

But while there were way too many likes for the film, there were a few who weren’t happy with the presentation. The Guardian’s Steve Rose was one of them who called the film, “Glass ceiling still intact as Gal Gadot reduced to weaponised Smurfette.” and further added, “[what] promised to be a glass-ceiling-smashing blockbuster actually looks more like a future camp classic.”

Overall, with the promising reviews, we are super excited about the film’s release. Especially since it clashes with Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch here in India. Are you excited? June 2 is the date! Stay tuned for our review on the films…