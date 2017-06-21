World Yoga Day: Kunal Jaisingh, Niti Taylor, Suyyash Rai, Tejasswi Prakash say that yoga is the best!

International day of yoga is also called as World Yoga Day. United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as an International Yoga Day on December 11 in 2014. Yoga in India is considered to be around 5,000 years old. Yoga originated in India in ancient times when people used of meditation to transform their body and mind. On this occasion, here is a list of celebs inspired by Yoga…

Kunal Jaisingh

To became successful one needs to have control over their body and mind, which boosts us to work hard. And to enjoy a successful life, one needs good health. Yoga helps in both of them.

Niti Taylor

They say and I believe that Yoga is a light, which once lit, will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter the flame.

Manish Goplani

Yoga is the easiest and best way to feel awesome and enjoy self relaxation. It helps us get confidence through self control and energy within.

Shubhangi Atre

Yoga means the union of body with consciousness and consciousness with the soul. It helps us cultivate the idea of maintaining a balanced attitude in day to day life. It helps us build skill sets.

Tejasswi Prakash

There are so many kinds of yoga. Choose one of your choice. I like to dance to stay fit. What’s wrong in entertaining yourself and maintaining good health. Yoga is the ancient and natural way which can allow you to overcome any disease or situation!



Suyyash Rai

Concentrating on poses brings out the perfect photoshoot but focusing on the breath helps the body shift out of unhealthy mode! Pose are about photography and breath are about yoga.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Yoga is an ancient and perfect science that deals with the evolution of humanity. This evolution includes all aspects of one’s being, from bodily health to self realization.

Mahika Sharma

Mirror can help you exploring your looks. Yoga can help you to explore your spirit and later give you the power to stay in control and stress-free.

Aly Goni

I see my Dad doing yoga from last 30 years. He looks much more fitter than our generation. He is 60 years old but looks much younger. Just because of his yoga routine he is fit, strong and healthy and also look young. From so many years his weight is same, nor increases or decreases.

Yuvika Chaudhary

When we find ourselves lost exploring few answers from life. The best is to practice yoga and explore ourself and it will get you all the answers making you relaxed.

