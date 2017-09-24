Worst Dressed Celebs of the week: Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra fail terribly with their fashion choices

A few days back we were busy praising our stars for some of the stunning fashion choices they made this week but then there were a few who disappointed us. With barely any events happening in the week, our celebs didn’t really have any reason to step out. And when they did, some of them were successful in making us cringe. Diving into styles that fail to evoke a wow and invoke the wrath of the fashion police include celebs like Shraddha Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra who feature on our worst dressed celebs list of this week. Failing miserably, here’s a breakdown on all that went wrong for these celebs…

Anushka Sharma

In her bid to try something innovative and unconventional, Anushka Sharma got it all wrong. She opted for a Dhruv Kapoor’s design with yellow ochre printed top and flared blue denim. To make it look worse, she had those oversized sunglasses which were successful in ruining her look further. Though Anushka rarely comes on our best-dressed list, there are times when she does fare well. But this wasn’t one of those times. Also Read: This is what Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding day might look like – view pic

Parineeti Chopra

It was a big day for Parineeti Chopra as the trailer of her next big movie, Golmaal Again was being unveiled. But she had to ruin the day for us by stepping out in something as hideous as this. That green printed dress with a leather strap at the hemline just couldn’t justify her otherwise beautiful frame. Wonder if the actresses ever have any inputs to give to their stylists. Also Read: Parineeti Chopra SLAMS slut-shamers for trolling Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan’s viral pic

Taapsee Pannu

We couldn’t stop praising Taapsee Pannu’s fashion styling during her Judwaa 2 promotions. The actress has really worked hard on her appearances and her fashion choices have improved drastically. But alas! Our happiness was shortlived when the Naam Shabana actress stepped out wearing a white top with that ugly denim. You can rarely go wrong with denims but thanks to Taapsee, she managed to ruin even the safest attire.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor should be awarded for having a disastrous fashion sense. Her styling during the promotions of Haseena went from bad to worse but she didn’t have any qualms about it. She continued to opt for disastrous outfits one after the other and we were literally in a fix to pick the worst of all. Pairing a printed top with denim skirt was just not right. She would have instead opted for something as plain as white.

Completely missing the fashion mark with their outings, these celebs are certainly an inspiration for all that should be avoided.