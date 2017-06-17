Worst Dressed this week: Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha and Raveena Tandon depress us with their style game

Unarguably tinsel town stars are the muses who don the creativities of some of most sought-after designers, aptly aided by the rising brigade of fashion stylists and bloggers, who do their bit to raise fashion consciousness. While fashion has its versatile offerings, style is either organic or acquired. This week, the celebs who stumbled upon the wrong side of the fashion police include Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Sonakshi Sinha. Their not-so-inspiring ensembles failed to strike a chord…

Failing abysmally this week, here’s what these celebs wore and made us run for cover with their drab style shenanigans.

Katrina Kaif

For the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif teamed up with ace fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri and doled out two looks.

Wearing a floral asymmetrical dress from Forever New, Katrina sauntered for the radio interviews with white sneakers, hair left open and a minimal makeup.

For another round of promotions, Katrina donned a Peter Pilotto maxi and teamed it with tan sandals and a bracelet.

BL Style Verdict

Both the looks come across as a tad disappointing! In a bid to nail the high-street style, the floral dress does not blend well with the sneakers. Meanwhile, the colour-blocked maxi fails to look good on Katrina and she simply looks like a riot of messy colors!

Ranbir Kapoor

For the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir, who was styled by Priyanka and Kazim, chose a Faith Connexion sweatshirt, Jacob Cohen jeans and Ylati shoes.

BL Style Verdict

A tepid look, marred by the long hairstyle, Ranbir’s promotional look, though high-street, is disappointing!

Raveena Tandon

For promotions of her upcoming movie, Shab, Raveena donned a floral jumpsuit from Marks&Spencer teaming it with layered necklace and hoop earrings and shoes from Vanilla Moon. She was styled by Surina Kakkar and Pooja Gulabani.

BL Style Verdict

A floral style that resonated more with bedroom pyjamas, Raveena Tandon’s tepid look failed to evoke a wow!

Sonakshi Sinha

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi Sinha wore a shimmery body-hugging ensemble by Falguni and Shane Peacock with Intoto stilettos for an episode of Nach Baliye 8. She sported a high braid with minimal makeup and earrings from Outhouse Jewllery.

BL Style Verdict

Go Green! Sonakshi Sinha seemed inspired by this slogan and her shimmery ensemble radiated a green glow on the sets of Nach Baliye. Or Lady Green Lantern, maybe?

We hope these B-town actors make a stylish comeback and floor us with their sartorial choices soon. Until then, stay stylish and stay tuned!