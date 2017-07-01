Worst dressed this week: Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Huma Qureshi’s looks are major mood dampeners this monsoon

While looking impeccable is pretty much the job description in tinsel town, there are some celebs who fail to grasp the vibe of the events that they grace. With the growing brigade of fashion stylists at the helm of affairs, these celebs play muses to designers, flaunting creations that either impressive or evoke a flurry of memes and wrath of the fashion police. This week, Katrina Kaif, Vidya Balan, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Huma Qureshi experimented with fashion with some disastrous outcomes.

Katrina Kaif

For the Jagga Jasoos trailer launch in the city, Katrina Kaif continued her tryst with the floral print with an I Love Pero dress and Zara brogues with delicate baubles from Accessorize. Keeping her makeup minimal with delicately lined eyes, nude lips and highlighted cheeks, courtesy Daniel Bauer, Katrina finished out her look with beachy waves, courtesy Florian Hurel.

BL Style Verdict

Looks like Katrina Kaif and Tanya Ghavri are on a frumpy floral march for the promotions of Jagga Jasoos. Doling out floral looks that have failed to evoke a wow, we strongly suggest Katrina resort to some other raging trends for her promotional stint.

Vidya Balan

Styled by the duo, Pranay Jaitly, and Shounak Amonkar, Vidya Balan was snapped at the wrap-up party for Tumhari Sulu wearing separates of plain red colored kurta with suraji bandhni ghagra skirt from Diaries of Nomad teaming it with chaand payals from Inaayat Jewels. She sported a minimal makeup of purple smokey eyes and subtle lips, courtesy Chetan Karkhanis and opted to keep her long tresses open, in curls, courtesy Shalaka Bhosle.

BL Style Verdict

Vidya Balan seems to be suffering from a bad hangover of Begum Jaan as her look closely resembles her onscreen character’s outfits. This outfit is an epic fail, and we hope Vidya Balan sticks to pulling off those ethnic weaves with her signature aplomb and gives experimentation a rest.

Esha Gupta

At the audio launch of Yaarivan, Esha Gupta was snapped wearing a Payal Singhal creation featuring a shimmery cape saree and accessorized her look with bespoke polki jewelry from Hazoorilal Jewellers. She was styled by Aastha Sharma and Reann Moradian.

BL Style Verdict

The colour and the silhouette of the cape saree were quite unflattering. Also, the makeup did nothing to elevate the drab look.

Ileana D’Cruz

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Ileana D’Cruz picked up a black polka dot jacquard lace trim cold shoulder midi dress and teamed it with Tresmode heels for her appearance on the sets of a television show. She rounded up the look with oversized hoop earrings and a minimal makeup of nude lips with a low back pony.

BL Style Verdict

The dress was certainly an epic fail and did nothing to accentuate her striking features. With her contemporary co-star Athiya Shetty wooing the fashion police, we wonder why Ileana is slacking in her promotional style files?

Huma Qureshi

Styled by Sanjana Batra, Huma was snapped at the trailer launch of Partition 1947 wearing a red colored gown by Sameer Madan replete with ruffles on the hem and a belt. She flaunted a center-parted hairdo and bright lips.

BL Style Verdict

While her makeup was on point, we wish Huma had opted for a subtle dress or left her hair open to balance out the stocky look.

They say fashion is transient while style is eternal, and we quite fervently hope that these celebs opt for a style change ASAP! Until they do, you stay tuned and stay stylish!