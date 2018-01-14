Worst Dressed This Week: Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu and Urvashi Rautela’s disastrous outings

They say when your life isn’t perfect, your outfit can be! But guess that the saying doesn’t hold true for some celebs. While we have a bunch of B-town celebs who like to dazzle us with their fashionable outings, there are times when we wish they hadn’t stepped out of their homes. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, who usually stun us with their fashion picks, disappoint us on some occasions and trust us when we say, it’s one of the worst feelings in the world. For an ardent fashion follower, a horrendous outfit is a matter of great concern and nothing less than a nightmare. With fewer opportunities to step out this week, B-town actors had very little scope to flaunt their wardrobe and we don’t know if it’s a good or bad thing. Ruling the worst dressed category this week are actresses like Priyanka Chopra (yes, don’t blame us though), Bipasha Basu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Urvashi Rautela and Zareen Khan. Let’s elaborate on where they went wrong and how!

Priyanka Chopra

Wait, is Priyanka Chopra really in New York? Her attire doesn’t suggest it exactly. PeeCee, who is currently shooting in the freezing temperatures of New York, was seen enjoying a casual day outing with her Quantico co-stars. Pairing a black T-shirt with a leather jacket, ripped jeans and red boots just didn’t work. Ripped jeans in NYC when its freezing sounds bold but foolish. Sorry Priyanka, but we expected better from you. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s winter wardrobe goes from fab to drab in three years – view pics

Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu was attending the Sephora brand launch in Kolkata when she decided to opt for this creation by Shantanu & Nikhil. Ask us to name one good thing in this outfit and we would draw a blank. Firstly, the silhouette doesn’t really flatter her hot bod and the jacket further kills the look. If you have that hot a body, you take extra efforts to flaunt it, instead of hiding it under layers of fabric.

Tamannaah Bhatia

When a pretty face like that commits a fashion disaster, it literally breaks our hearts. Tamannaah, who otherwise features in our best dressed category for most occasions, unfortunately finds a place in worst-dressed category this week. The Sonali Gupta creation looks inspired by Mughal history but sadly the occasion wasn’t correct to wear it. Those sharara pants with a heavy embroidered top is a mix and match attempt that went downhill. Also Read: 10 pics of Tamannaah Bhatia that prove she is all about style, sass and being sexy!

Urvashi Rautela

How will Urvashi Rautela look if she is gift wrapped in a golden foil? The answer lies in the picture. The golden one-off shoulder maxi dress from Kovet is too harsh on the eyes and pairing it with silver pumps is a fashion blunder which even a school kid won’t commit. We love bling and shimmery outfits but this one pains us and we wish Urvashi hadn’t picked it.

Zareen Khan

We love the outfit but Zareen Khan fails to pull it off. The blue-and-white outfit from Lulu and Sky isn’t really working wonders for Miss Khan and we aren’t even surprised. Zareen isn’t someone who’s known for putting her best fashion foot forward but then she can always try to better herself, right?