WOW! 15,000 artists auditioned to play Hrithik Roshan’s students in Super 30

The greek-god of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan has given a special treat to his fans by signing the biopic of mathematician genius Anand Kumar titled Super 30. Since the movie is now all set to hit the floors, casting director Mukesh Chhabra was in the hunt for the actors who can play Hrithik Roshan’s students. Reportedly, 15,000 artists auditioned for students characters and director Vikas Bahl and casting director Mukesh Chhabra have filtered the list to 78 artists. The makers are now conducting workshops with these 78 artists.

Mukesh Chhabra has previously discovered nine kids for Vikas Bahl’s Chillar Party which was co-directed, Nitesh Tiwari. Talking about Super 30 audition process, Mukesh Chhabra informed DNA, “We want to cast kids in the age group of 15-17 and have auditioned over 15,000 already. The hunt started a few months ago after zeroing in on potential actors from Bihar, Varanasi, Bhopal, Mumbai and Delhi. After a series of selections, we brought the number down to 400, then, 200, 150 and now, 78 kids are finalised, with whom we are conducting workshops for the final 30 that we hope to finalise in a month’s time.” (Also Read: Hrithik Roshan wants Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi to write a book on their journey as they celebrate 33rd wedding anniversary)

Mukesh has discovered some of the biggest kids in the entertainment, which includes Harshali Malhotra of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Matin Rey Tangu of Tubelight and Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar. “We want kids who look as real as those from the institute. For that, we went to the interiors, slums and several NGOs. You can’t teach kids how to act, all we could do is give them the basic confidence to perform,” added Mukesh. Director Vikas Bahl feels there is a huge amount of talent in the country which needs to be tapped. “The realisation encouraged us to do an even more extensive search in order to include those from varied backgrounds and towns. The pool of actors from which we are short-listing is the most appropriate for us, as Anandji’s students also come from diverse backgrounds.”

Super 30 is produced under the banners of Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films and is slated to release on November 23, 2018.