Wow! Anita Hassanandani becomes a proud owner of a flat in Mumbai

Anita Hassanandani never fails to impress us with her character of Shagun from Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Her gorgeous outfits and sweet personality make her one of the leading ladies of the small screen. While we gush over her sexy yet graceful looks and her cute PDA with husband Rohit Reddy, here is a news that will make you scream with joy. The actress has recently bought a flat in Mumbai.

According to a leading daily, the actress purchased a flat in the city which is nearby her mother’s home. A source revealed to the daily, “Anita had been looking for a property for quite some time now, and she found this house perfect in terms of location and vibe. The best part is, it has a French window, which was always on Anita’s wishlist. The fact that it’s close to her mother’s house, sealed the deal.” Moreover, while sharing her joy, Anita exclaimed, “I’m feeling great after I bought the house. It’s perfect in so many ways. I couldn’t have asked for better.” (Also Read: Rose Day: Surbhi Chandna, Asha Negi, Anita Hassanandani paint a rosy picture with their style statements)

For the uninitiated, Anita marked her debut in television with her role of Tanushree in Star Plus’ show Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii. The actress is also a part of Naagin’s third season and we are really excited to see her as a Naagin.

The actress has always kept us entertained with pictures from the moments of her life and we are keen to see the pictures from her new home. Till then, check out this space for more updates.