Wow! Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Johar to represent Indian Cinema at the Berlin international Film Festival

Bhumi Pednekar is on a roll! After delivering two back to back hits last year, entering Forbes’ 30 under 30 list she is set to represent Indian Cinema at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival. The actress has been invited along with Karan Johar for the honourable festival. “I am most honoured and humbled to be invited by the Berlinale. The fact that I will represent India and its evolving cinema is itself a huge moment of pride for me,” Bhumi said in a statement.

The actress, was part of two big films last year – Toilet: Ek Prema Katha also starring Akshay Kumar that helped create awareness about the lack of toilet facilities. The film is about a wife who is unhappy with her husband because he refuses to create a toilet for her. The movie went on to become one of the biggest hits. She was also part of Shub Mangal Savdhaan starring Ayushmann Khurrana. a film that tries to make light of a sensitive subject like erectile dysfunction. The movie was lauded for its humour and the lead pair’s chemistry. The movie went on to fare well at the box office. That’s not all She was also recently a part of Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 list.

Being an actress who has consciously chosen high content cinema right from her debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bhumi will be representing and highlighting the evolution of mainstream Hindi cinema at the Berlinale.Berlinale is set to take place from February 15-25.