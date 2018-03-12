Wow! Hina Khan looks ravishing in her grey gown – view pic

Actress Hina Khan, who is unarguably one of the most stylish actresses of Indian television, has once again given us a look that we can’t get over with! Hina was seen in a modern grey Nikhita Tandon outfit at an event in Dubai. We couldn’t help but fall in love with the outfit’s detailing along with its hide and seek of skin show in places! Hina’s weight loss is surely visible as she looks stunning in this gorgeous outfit!

The outward curled hair, dark kohled eyes and the subtle brown lips – all add up to the entire dramatic look! Well, we have to give it to Hina for pulling off such a stunning look! She took to Instagram to share her regal look and wrote, “Dream. Sparkle. Shine! ✨ Outfit – @nikhitatandon Jewellery- @om_jewellers @youmeandwemedia Styled by @kansalsunakshi #DubaiDiaries #OOTN #WorkMode” [sic] Difficult to blink your eyes, right? The fashion police can do nothing but give a thumbs up to the actress for this exquisite look. Check out the pictures here… (Also Read: Hina Khan reveals that Bigg Boss brought her relationship with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal into the limelight)

#dubaidiaries A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Mar 9, 2018 at 10:32am PST

Hina recently bagged an award at HT India’s Most Stylish Awards. The actress who became a household name with her stint in Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took it as a challenge to break the stereotypical image of a bahu. In an interview with IANS, she had said, “Honestly, it was a challenge for me. I never thought I will reach or achieve this goal so fast because breaking that stereotyped image of the ‘bahu’ that I played for eight years, where I wore all Indian clothes, was more difficult. I have done (one of the) longest running shows of Indian TV and it was difficult.” She also walked as a showstopper for Kolkata-based designer label Osaa by Adarsh at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Spring-Summer 2018.

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.