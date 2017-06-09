WOWZA Diljit Dosanjh’s floral swag for Super Singh is unmissable!

The dreamily debonair, strikingly handsome and humble Punjabi actor, singer and television presenter, Diljit Dosanjh rose to fame in tinsel town with the 2016 critically acclaimed movie, Udta Punjab. Also, a style icon, the actor styles himself and his off-duty styles feature some of the coolest high-end streetwear. With a signature style, featuring over-sized printed sweatshirts, bomber jackets, and sweaters with fitted denims and turbans in a multitude of colors, Diljit Dosanjh is acing the promotional style charts with his shenanigans for the Punjabi superhero film, Super Singh.

Looking effortlessly dapper every time he steps out, Diljit recently made two striking appearances, exuding those chilled out vibes and making us swoon with his shy pind da munda demeanor. Doing his bit for the underrated men’s fashion scene in tinsel town, Diljit Dosanjh set our hearts aflutter with these two innately creative looks, making that big foray into florals for men!

Floral Daze – Diljit Dosanjh

Wearing a floral shirt from the House of Herrera, Diljit chose white skinny denims, brown combat boots, and a bright yellow turban to round up his look.

Tropical Vibe – Diljit Dosanjh

Channeling a tropical vibe with a Palapa Funk short-sleeved printed shirt from 7Diamonds replete with pearl front buttons, Diljit teamed it well with black denims, brown combat boots and added a pop of color with a bright fuchsia colored turban.

Buzz Style Verdict

Throwing us a curveball by jumping aboard the floral bandwagon, Diljit’s zany sense of style aptly accentuated by bright colored turbans is indeed noteworthy. By experimenting with prints and colors, we quite like Diljit’s enthusiasm to dabble into varied trends and pull them off with an enviable élan.

Style Rating

Clinching a perfect style score of 4, Diljit Dosanjh’s tryst with experimental fashion with a subtle aesthetic vibe is making us swoon for more!

Armed with an affable sense of style and interspersed with a certain calmness, Diljit Dosanjh’s quirky take on style is sure to give the tinsel town men a serious jolt of worry!