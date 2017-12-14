Writer-actor-director Neeraj Vora passes away at 54

Actor-director-writer Neeraj Vora passed away this morning. He had been in a coma for year now. The actor was 54. This news has been confirmed by a director Ashok Pandit, as per reports on Indian Express – “Neeraj Vora died today at 3 am in Criti Care hospital in Juhu. He had been in coma and living at Firoz Nadiadwala’s place. When his condition deteriorated in the night, he was taken to the hospital, where he breathed his last.” The funeral rites will take place today in Mumbai. As per reports on Indian Express, The actor went into a coma after suffering a a stroke and a heart attack. His room was then converted into an Intensive Care unit.

His brush with acting began way back in college. He was part of Holi, a film by Ketan Mehta. He also went on to do shows like Circus and Choti Badi Baatein. later on, apart from writing the script for Aamir Khan’s Rangeela, he went on top act in because the actor who was to do his role was absent. Reportedly, after seeing his performance in Rangeela, he went on to do other films like Virasat and Mann. He also directed Phir Hera Pheri. He was to even direct the third part but that’s when he suffered a heart attack.

His other films include Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Badshah, Josh, Awaara Paagal Deewana, Ajnabee,