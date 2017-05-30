Yash and Roohi are the reason behind daddy Karan Johar’s smile

Karan Johar has stepped into a new phase in life as he has become a proud parent to Yash and Roohi. And looks like things have been changing for good for the filmmaker. Karan took to Twitter to express gratitude about how Yash and Roohi have brought about a positive change in his life and how he never really thought that he could ever call someone “his” daughter or “his” son. “My daughter…My son….never thought I would say these words….I say them and smile before I continue my sentence…,” he wrote on Twitter. Aww.. that’s so sweet! I am sure every parent would agree that after they have kids, their life totally changes and we bet KJo is going through the same phase. We are just so happy for you, Karan!

It was a couple of months ago when Karan made a surprising revelation that he had become a father to Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy. Not just us but also the entire film industry was shell-shocked when he made the announcement. And ever since then, we have been eagerly waiting to see Yash and Roohi’s first pictures. Even though we had snapped them outside a hospital in Mumbai when Karan was taking them home, we haven’t really got to see them after that. They were newborns back then and now that it has been a few months, we would love to see their pictures! (ALSO READ: Karan Johar has big plans of taking Roohi, Yash and Kareena’s son Taimur on a holiday!)



Being a single parent can be relatively tough especially in a country like ours. So did KJo put in enough thought before he decided to become one? Here’s what he had to say regarding the same in an interview recently: “I’ve nurtured so many people in the film industry, so many young actors, I’ve been like a parent to them more than a producer and director. I’ve been with them in their professional highs and their emotional meltdowns. But I played devil’s advocate with myself. Was I being selfish? Did I want to have a child only because I was afraid of growing old alone? Would I be an overprotective and overindulgent father because I wouldn’t want my child to accuse me of being a flawed parent and grow up missing a mother? But who’s to tell me that I can’t be a responsible parent, and the best mother and father in the world to my kid? This was an emotional, well-thought-out decision made after acknowledging and addressing all the issues facing me, and after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a single parent. I was ready for fatherhood. But was I prepared for twins? I was ready for triplets!”