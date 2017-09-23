Yay! Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan to dance on Main Khiladi Tu Anari on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reminisced their “Main Khiladi Tu Anari” days on “The Great Indian Laughter Challenge” and took everyone by surprise through their impromptu gig on the title track of the 1994 film. Akshay said they were missing choreographer Chinni Prakash on the TV show.

Akshay and Saif reunited onscreen after a long time and decided to perform on the title track of the film.

After the performance, Akshay said on stage: “I hope you guys liked this. But I have to say that we (Saif and I) really miss Chinni Prakashji today. He was the choreographer of the original song when we shot it years ago and today had he been here, this performance would’ve been so much better.”

“The Great Indian Laughter Challenge”, which will be aired on Star Plus starting from September 30, will feature Akshay as the Super Judge, while comedians Zakir Khan, Mallika Dua and Hussain Dalal will be seen as mentors.

Saif appeared on the show to promote his forthcoming film “Chef”.