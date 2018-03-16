Yay! Britain’s Queen officially gives her consent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

The world is super excited for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May 2018. The two just making an appearance together becomes the hot topic of discussion on the internet. It’s one wedding that we are looking forward to the most this year. We last told you how the Spice Girls might be performing at the wedding. A couple of days back, the Queen officially gave her consent to the wedding. The Queen has already expressed how happy she is for the couple but this was something that had to be done out of tradition. The Queen officially announced and gave her consent to the wedding.

In a letter to the Privy council, the Queen wrote, “I declare My Consent to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which Consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the Books of the Privy Council.” As per the 2013 Succession to the Crown Act, the Queen must give her written consent to the marriages in the royal family. The Queen loves Markle and had even invited her to spend Christmas with them at the Sandringham estate in eastern England. (ALSO READ: Whoa! You won’t believe who might be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding)

The wedding will be taking place at the Queen’s Windsor Palace home to the west of London. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is going to be one super grand affair giving fashionistas a run for their money. Markle is learning the royal ways and making sure she follows everything with perfection. The actress even quit her popular TV series, Suits. There was buzz that Priyanka Chopra might be one of the bridesmaids but nothing is confirmed yet. PeeCee has also not spilled beans on anything. It’s no news that PeeCee and Meghan are close friends.

But the upcoming royaql wedding in May is going to be you can’t miss. What do you think? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.