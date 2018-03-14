Yay! SS Rajamouli’s mega project with Jr NTR and Ram Charan is set to go on floors in October

This is a big day for all the SS Rajamouli fans! For all those awaiting details on his upcoming project need not anymore. His next mega project is set to go on floors in October this year. Pre-production prep and test shoots are under way currently, reports Ramesh Bala. This is a big project for two reasons – it will be directed by the Baahubali filmmaker and that it stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR! For the first time, two popular faces from Tollywood, who belong to illustrious families are sharing screen space! Both have a staggering fan base, we can only imagine their excitement. Reportedly they will play brothers on screen! The project already sounds promising. We can’t wait to find out what Rajamouli has in store for us this time.

Since the last five years, SS Rajamouli has been vested in the Baahubali franchise that released in two parts. Both parts garnered critical acclaim and phenomenal box office success. In fact, Part 2 went on to become the first film to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark at the box office. The director has been lauded for taking on a novel concept and seeing it through. His exemplary vision has been highly praised by all, across industries. Along with Prabhas, he became a global icon as the movie was talked about worldwide.

SS Rajamouli shares a special connection with the lead cast – He shot his first film, Student No. 1 with Jr NTR. This movie was a game changer for both the director and the actor as it went on to become a major hit. With Ram Charan, he created Magadheera, another critically acclaimed film that changed the course of Ram Charan’s career. Both have seen success with this genius director.

With this trio on board, the movie boasts of a lethal combination,. We can’t wiat for the first rushes!