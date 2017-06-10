Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 10th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman decides launching a new business plan

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) sneaking a suit into Adi’s(Abhishek Verma) car in Neelu’s hand. Neelu informs her that she has already sneaked in another suit into Raman’s(Karan Patel) car which was smuggled by Mrs. Bhalla(Shahnaz Rizwan). Ishita checks the suit and finds a red one, she goes on to ask Mrs. Bhalla about it and tells her that she knows what Raman is comfortable in and what suits him so she would rather decide his wardrobe. Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) comes in right then and tells Ishita then she should also get the liberty and right to decide her husband’s wardrobe. Ishita now knows this was a game played by Mrs. Bhalla and Aliya. Aliya tells Ishita she wants to revamp Adi’s wardrobe and for that she needs to push Adi out of his comfort zone. She says she needs Ishita’s help for this. Ishita agrees to do the same. Later Raman is all excited about his new idea and is looking forward to share it with new investors. Mr. Bhalla and Mr. Iyer are working towards tendors for the painting of the building. Mr. Bhalla talks to one of his person’s and wishes to grant him the tendor while on the other hand Mr Iyer does the same with one of his own persons. (Also Read: Ishita and Aliya explore their new-found companionship)

Raman is very angry when the investors reject his proposals and Ishita walks in right then suggesting he himself should launch it. Raman takes the idea and decides to hand over the duties to Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia) and Romi(Aly Goni). Adi leaves for the marketing road trip of his new project. Aliya is preparing lunch for her friends and Mrs. Bhalla helps her making pasta. Mrs, Bhalla feels unwell and Aliyta worries about her. Later as Aliya’s friends insist she goes out for icecream with the car. Ishita informs Ruhi about the new project and she is very excited.

Precap: Ishita receives a call from Roshni who informs her that Mrs. Bhalla is taken unwell and nobody is home. Raman pleads to the doctor to come home as there is a taxi strike going on and his mother’s life is in danger.

