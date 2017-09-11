Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Raman bribes Nikhil to stay away from Ruhi

Raman’s (Karan Patel) business-partner asks Raman if he is buying the flat to gift Ruhi on her marriage. Both Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Raman get shocked. He tells them that he met her at Nikhil’s house today and they themselves told him that they are getting married. He tells them that Pihu and Riya were also there. Raman and Ishita cancel the meeting and ask him to leave. Raman gets furious to know that Ruhi lied to him and went to meet Nikhil despite of him having asked her to stay away from him. Ishita tries to calm him down.

Raman tells Ishita that Ruhi has betrayed him and broken his trust.They reach Bhalla house. A furious Raman asks Ishita to send Ruhi and Pihu to his room.

Raman asks Pihu about the extra classes. She tells him that it was good. He asks her if they went anywhere else after school. Pihu says, no. Raman tells Ishita that there is no point of asking them as they have become professional liars. He comes forward to raise his hand on Pihu but Ruhi stops him. She confesses that they had gone to meet Nikhil and tells him that they had to lie to them as Pooja was standing there and they could have put Riya’s life in danger. Ruhi tells Raman that he should have believed her because she had promised him that she has broken all ties with Nikhil. She leaves with Pihu. Raman tells Ishita that if he gets to know that Ruhi is meeting Nikhil, he will kill Ruhi before Nikhil.

Ishita goes to speak to Ruhi and asks her why did she encourage Pihu to lie. Ruhi gets angry and tells her that no one understands her in this house. She tells her that it was Pihu who lied to her about the classes and she just did whatever she felt was right at that point of time. Ishita asks her if it was right of her to tell Raman’s business partner that they are getting married. Ruhi gets frustrated and asks why can’t they ever trust her. Ishita tells her that she shouldn’t have lied to them. Ruhi tells Ishita that she doesn’t want to hurt Raman but it’s difficult for her to forget Nikhil, too.

Bala tells Kiran that Shravu should not have shouted on her like this. Kiran holds his hand and tells him that they should give him more time. Shravu gets annoyed to see them holding each other’s hands and tells Bala that he has made up his mind to leave the house. Bala asks him to go inside. Vishwanath comes there and asks Shravu what’s going on. Shravu tells him that he is coming in the way of his father’s marriage and hence he has decided to leave the house so that they can get married peacefully. Bala requests him to go back. Kiran tries to explain to him that Bala loves him a lot and assures him that she will never come between them. She tells Shravu that she just wanted to have her own family but perhaps it’s not in her destiny.

Bhallas come to know that Shravu is leaving the house. Mihika asks him where is he going. Simmi tells everyone that they should let him go as he is an adult now. She asks him to tell them whose house is he going to so that they don’t get worried for him. She asks him to call his friends and ask them if they can allow him to stay at their place and also bear his expenses. Shravu calls his friends and gets dissapointed to know that none of them are ready to host him. Simmi asks Shravu to stop throwing tantrums and go inside. Bala thanks Simmi for everything. She tells him that they should give more time to Shravu.

Param tells Simmi how did she manage to stop Shravu. She tells him that she realizes that she got a bit too harsh with him but she had no other option. She says that she knows that even Vandita would have done the same if she would have been at her place. Simmi tells Param that it’s not easy to stay alone and hence she feels Bala and Kiran ahould get together. Param asks her if they should help them come together.

Priya tries to speak to Riya and asks her about the extra classes. Riya tells her that it was good. Priya asks her if Nikhil tried to contact her. Riya lies to her and says that he didn't. She leaves. Nikhil calls Riya. Next morning, Ishita tries to explain Raman that Ruhi is just concerned for Riya and hence she is attracted towards Nikhil. Raman asks her to stay away from Riya, too, if that's the case. He storms out of the room. Raman goes straight to Nikhil's house. He sees him arguing with the bank officials. He tells them that he will pay all the dues on his behalf and asks them to leave. Nikhil thanks him. Raman tells him that he is not doing a favour on him and asks him how much money does he want to go away from Ruhi's life. Nikhil accepts Raman's offer.