Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 11th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Dadi suffers asthma attack, Raman lashes out at Aliya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) teasing a nurse over Raman(Karan Patel), she makes the nurse call Raman and compliment him for being handsome, Raman retorts with bombarding the poor girl with screams and an advise to study and not waste time. Ishita enjoys the interaction and says her husband is so predictable. Roshni(Vidisha Srivastava) comes to Bhalla house and finds no one there, she goes on to meet Dadi(Shahnaz Rizwan) in her room and finds her on the floor struggling for breath. Roshni panics as she screams for help. Roshni immediately calls Ishita who advises her on first aid to be given. Papaji(Kaushal Kapoor) and Mrs & Mrs Iyer(Abhay Bhargava and Neena Kulkarni) arrive from outside and Mr. Bhalla calls Ishita who is already on the way, to inform her that there are no vehicles at home as Mr. Bhalla’s car has been taken by Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee). Ishita calms papaji down and asks Raman to get the doctor home as their is a taxi strike. Raman barges in at the doctors house and as the doctor prepares to leave for a wedding Raman gets hyper on him asking him to come to his mother’s aid. Ishita asks Raman to calm down and handle the situation little more patiently. Raman tries again and begs the doctor to please go with him. Finally the doctor agrees. Aliya prepares to return home as her friends taunt her for being an ideal bahu, she says her in-laws are pretty forward and cool. Aliya is lured into staying back, she checks her phone to inform at home that she would be late, but her phone has gone dead. (Also Read: Raman decides launching a new business plan)

Later the doctor arrives and Mrs. Bhalla is out of danger. Raman thanks the doctor and ushers him to the marriage where he was headed to. As he returns he finds Mr. Bhalla all upset and thoughtful outside the building. Ramna talks to him and he says how he cannot live without his wife and it seems horrifying to think if something had happened to her today. Raman consoles him and gets him in. Ishita and Mihika(Avantika Hundal) speak about the situation and Mihika apologizes for going for the yoga just that day. Raman and Ishita ask Mr. Bhalla to feed Mrs. Bhalla soup. Aliya happily walks in right then quite oblivious to whatever happened in the house. Raman being Raman takes out his frustration on the poor girl(now we do not get this-he should then rightfully shout at Mihika too!!). Ishita tries to calm him but in vain and he goes on and on at her for being irresponsible. Mihika tells Aliya about the situation that arose in the house in her absence. Aliya cries as she says sorry but Raman will not stop(are they pushing Aliya to a negative character-now we won’t blame her for it if she becomes Shagun part 2 after all this-Raman doesn’t stop and Ishita does’t talk when required!!).

Precap: Mrs. Bhalla tries to console Aliya as she says sorry to her, Raman though goes on to thank Roshni once again and saying she is the only one who has sense of responsibilty out here and the bahu has nothing of it-really such a desperate attempt to make Aliya BAD

