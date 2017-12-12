Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita breaks down after the kidnapper sends her video of a wailing Pihu

Everyone at Bhalla house is praying for Pihu’s safety. Just then, Raman (Karan Patel) comes with the police and says that they couldn’t find anything about Pihu but they have a clue. Most people leave to find Pihu and get her back home. The inspector calls Raman asking him to stop the car and says that they have tracked the kidnapper’s phone. Raman immediately calls Shagun and informs her about the developments. At home, Ishita’s (Divyanka Tripathi) mother gets soup for her to calm her down but she refuses to have anything. She almost lashes out at her mother but stops and asks her to keep the soup aside, she’ll have it later.

Her mother obliges and leaves. Ishita reminisces about her memories with Pihu as her mother gets back to praying. Just then, Ishita gets a video of Pihu wailing at the warehouse and panics. She breaks down and immediately remembers that she has seen the warehouse before. She remembers how Ashok had taken her there once and said that it's a perfect place for their business. At that time, they spotted Raman there who tells them that he has already bought the place. She remembers how Raman offers to celebrate with her and Ashok leaves them alone. He pops open the fruit champagne with her and shows her the grafitti with the number 21 on it.

She immediately decides to call Raman but gets a threatening message from the kidnapper saying that she must come to warehouse alone without calling anyone since her phone has been hacked. The kidnapper also mentions that she must do this as soon as possible if she wants to see her daughter alive. She then gets another graphic video of a cartoon kid dancing and blood all around. She screams and her Dad walks in asking what happened.

She lies to him but gets a call immediately. She makes up an excuse saying an emergency has arisen at the clinic. She writes a note and gives it to Neelu. She asks her to not give it to anyone other than Raman. SImmi overhears them and sees Neelu hide it in a drawer. She goes to the kitchen as soon as Neelu leaves and reads Ishita’s note that says she is leaving for the warehouse. She also leaves the warehouse address details.

Simmi decides to destroy the note and says that she doesn’t care if Pihu dies. She tears the note and Santoshi asks her what she just tore. Simmi makes an excuse and asks her to take rest. Santoshi asks her if they found out anything about Pihu and Simmi calms her down. She asks Simmi to light the diya in the temple. Simmi obliges and burns the remnants of the letter. She says to herself that she doesn’t want Pihu to return at all and that’s how she will avenge Ishita.

Meanwhile, Raman and the police find the phone at the wrong location and they find out that the kidnapper is fooling them. Ishita hurries to the warehouse. Shagun and team find out that the kidnapper had come to get a bracelet made from him. He tells them that the person will come at 4.30 pm sharp. They hide immediately since it’s time. They ask the shopkeeper to keep the talking so they can arrest him.

The kidnapper is hiding his face and is just about to give the bracelet when Mani catches him. The police and everyone pin him down forcing information out of him. The guy tells them that he was asked to this by a man who was wearing red gloves. The police ask him to take them to the location where he met the kidnapper. Raman is following the GPS to track the kidnapper.

Ishita reaches the warehouse and keeps calling for Pihu and looking for her but doesn’t get an swer in return. She then finds a note with Pihu’s name on it and it reads, “Find Pihu quickly. You’re running out of time.” A panic-stricken Ishita helplessly looks for Pihu in the warehouse. She finds similar notes in quite a few places.