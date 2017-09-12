Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Raman scares the hell out of Ishita by fixing Ruhi’s marriage

Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) gets shocked to know that Raman (Karan Patel) had gone to meet Nikhil. Raman tells her that he has explained to him in his own way and now he will stay away from their daughter. Ishita gets worried thinking about Ruhi. Vishwa asks Ishita to stop Madhu from fasting. Madhu tells them that she knows no one cares for her. Shravu tells her that he knows she is doing all this to convince him for Bala and Kiran’s wedding. He says he knows everyone has forgotten his mother and asks Bala to go and get married to whomsoever he wants.

Ishita goes to Shravu’s room and asks him about his nature camp. He tells her how they caught a crab but later left it. Ishita says it’s good that he left it as he would not have been able to survive without his family. Ishita tries to explain Shravu that his father, too, needs a companion. She tells him that they have not forgotten Vandita as they knew her better than he did. She tells him that he might not feel the need of a mother in his life but his sister Kshitija needs someone.

She explains to him that Bala loves him a lot and hence he will not marry Kiran until he gets a green signal from him.Shravu tells Ishita that he doesn’t hate Kiran but when people associate her with his father then he feels as if he is betraying his mother. Ishita tells him that Kiran will never take his mother’s place, she will maker her own place in the house. Shravu tells Ishita that he is fine with Bala and Kiran’s wedding and asks her to inform everyone.Ishita gets extremely happy and thanks him.

Raman asks Ruhi to stay free in the evening as someone is coming to see her. Ruhi gets shocked. He asks him if she is fine with it. He reminds her of her promise. Ruhi nods her head. Ishita overhears their conversation and asks Raman how can he think of Ruhi’s marriage at this point of time. Raman refuses to listen to Ishita and tells her that if Ruhi has no problem in meeting the guy then no one should have. Ishita asks Ruhi why did she agree to meet the guy. Ruhi tells Ishita that she has no problem with Raman’s decision as she has made terrible mistakes in the past and hence now she wants to leave everything on Raman.

Shagun brings sweets and snacks to Bhalla house and tells Raman that he has made the right decision. Ishita tells Raman that he is not doing right but he refuses to listen to her and says that he is her father and he knows what's right for Ruhi. Raman welcomes the man inside. Ishits gets shocked to see an old man. Raman tells them that he runs an agency and he is the right person to suggest Ruhi which university should she get enrolled in to complete her Masters. Both Ishita and Ruhi get relieved. Shagun tells Ishita that he loves Ruhi and he can never get her married to anyone just like that. Ruhi thanks Raman for everything. Raman tells him that she wants her to become independent and move on in life. He tells her that he had offered money to Nikhil to stay away from her and, not very surprisingly, he accepted it. Ruhi gets disheartened.