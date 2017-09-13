Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 13 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Nikhil’s betrayal leaves Ruhi suicidal

Raman (Karan Patel) tells Ruhi that Nikhil will not come in her way now as he has agreed to take the amount he had offered him to stay away from her. She promises Raman to not meet Nikhil and focus on her studies. Raman gifts a ring to Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and apologizes to her for pranking her. Shagun comes to Bhalla house and asks Ishita to come with her to Pooja’s house. She tells her that she wants to invite Pooja to her NGO event. Ishita tells her that she is trying to avoid Pooja but later agrees to come with her on Shagun’s insistence. They reach Pooja’s house. Riya’s nanny informs them that Pooja is performing a puja and asks them to wait.

Shagun sees Pooja’s sister, Sujata’s photoframe on the wall and tells Ishita that she knows her. She tells her that she had once come to her NGO to seek help as her boyfriend used to abuse her and also made her pregnant and ran away. Ishita tells Shagun that she can’t believe Nikhil could be such a bad man. Shagun tells Ishita that Sujata’s boyfriend’s name was Rishi and she later got married to someone else. Ishita gets bewildered. She asks Shagun why did Pooja accuse Nikhil of making her sister pregnant if her boyfriend’s name was Rishi. Shagun asks her not to overthink and says that she should be happy that Nikhil has moved out of Ruhi’s life. Ishita agrees.

Kshitija thanks Madhu for allowing Kiran to come in their lives. She pulls her to Bala’s room and tells her that they must make space for Kiran’s clothes. She asks Madhu if she can shift to her room as she wants to give her cupboard to Kiran. Bala overhears their conversation and goes and hugs Kshitija. Ruhi sees Nikhil getting close to another girl. He invites the girl to his house for drinks. The girl says she has understood his plans. He tells her that he likes her kind of girls who do not like to have any strings attached. He says he hates those old-fashioned girls who start making wedding plans after the very first date. Ruhi gives him a tight slap and leaves.

Bala calls Mani and Raman at a restaurant. They start planning his bachelor party. Mani tells them that he knows of a bar where a beautiful girl comes to sing. Raman and Bala get shocked to know that Mani visits bars. They decide to go out on an all-boys’ night out. Bala reaches home and overhears Kiran and Madhu’s conversation. Kiran tells the Iyers that she will send some of her personal stuff back to Bangalore as she knows that they will not be able to accomodate it all here. Bala tells Ishita that he doesn’t want Kiran to send back any of her personal belongings back as he knows how attached she is to it. Ishita asks him not to worry and says they have enough place in the house to accomodate everyone’s belongings.

Neelu tells Ishita that Ruhi is really upset and she has locked herself in her room. Ruhi regrets falling in love with a person like Nikhil and takes a blade in her hand. Ishita asks her to open the door.