Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Doctors declare Ishita DEAD

Raman (Karan Patel) and the police follow the mini van after taking the number of the vehicle from the watchman. They also inform the other unit about it. The police calls Raman and says that the number of the tempo is registered with his company. They head back to the warehouse to look for more clues. Raman finds a ring on the floor which belongs to Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi). Raman panics and asks everyone to look for Ishita and more clues. Raman finds a sack with Ishita in it under a pile of boxes. Ishita’s eyes are open but still. Everybody is shocked to see Ishita and she doesn’t react at all. They check her pulse and it turns out that she is dead.

Raman asks everyone to take her to the hospital unable to believe that she is dead. Romi is speechless. Pihu gets up panicking and Shagun calms her down. She asks if Pihu remembers where she was taken and she gets scared. She says she doesn’t remember anything. Shagun tells her that Ishita has gone to the clinic. Pihu sees Simmi and gets scared. She hugs Shagun and keeps asking where Ishita is. She keeps saying that she wants to meet Ishita. When Papaji tells Shagun that he’ll take Pihu home, she insists that Pihu stays with her for some more time. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 12 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita breaks down after the kidnapper sends her video of a wailing Pihu)

But Simmi interrupts and says that Pihu is their family’s kid. Shagun lets go. Shagun gets worried when Mani is not answering any calls. Everybody is worried about Ishita and Mani calls Shagun to tell her that Ishita is dead. Shagun breaks down and drops the phone. She tells everyone that Ishita is dead. Everybody is devastated to hear it. Ishita’s father overhears their conversation and breaks down. Meanwhile, at the hospital, the doctors are trying to figure out what happened to Ishita and if she can be saved somehow. Raman is still unaware that Ishita is his wife and consoles Mani.

Mani looks at him surprised. Bala also gives him the same look after Raman consoles him. The doctor says confirms that Ishita is dead. Raman looks at Ishita and reminisces about the times he spent with her at Budapest. He also gets a flashback of his wedding. At home, Ishita’s mother is busy praying and her father is wondering how to break the news to her. She decides to call Bala but Vishwanath snatches the phone from her. Just then, Simmi enters saying that everyone is hiding the truth from her.

Simmi breaks the news about Ishita dying. Ishita’s mother breaks down and Simmi smiles at her victory. Pihu blames herself and Ruhi consoles her. Simmi overhears them and asks them to stop all the crying.Simmi takes Pihu away but Ruhi stops her. Simmi and Ruhi have a war of words. Simmi bad mouths Ishita and Pihu screams at her. Simmi goes to hit her but Ruhi warns her to not even raise her hand on Pihu once.

Ruhi asks Simmi to leave but Simmi adds more salt to their wounds. Ruhi tells her that she can take care of Pihu asking Simmi to leave. Simmi leaves thinking that she needs to separate the sisters. Param is talking to the kidnapper and says that he had just asked him to scare Ishita not kill her. Adi overhears his conversation.