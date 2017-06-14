Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Aadi and Raman get into an heated argument over Aaliya

Aadi (Abhishek Verma) comes back from office and sees Aaliya (Krishna Mukherjee) crying. She hugs him as soon as she sees him and says she was feeling very lonely in the house. He tells him that ever since she has entered Bhalla house, something or the other is happening. He consoles her and says this is not her mistake. Aadi receives a call from his client. He informs her that he will have to go back.

Raman apologizes to Mr. Taneja on Aadi’s behalf. He starts accusing him of drug peddling and being irresponsible. Aadi comes there and scolds him for misbehaving with Raman (Karan Patel). Aaliya goes to the kitchen and gets awkward to see Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi). Ishita assures her that she is not angry with her and tells her that she should have been more careful about her friends. She asks him not to worry about Raman and asks her to give him some more time.

Mr. Taneja shouts on Raman and Aadi for not being sincere enough about their project. Mr. Bhalla takes Ishita’s help to make a power point presentation for a friend. He requests her not to tell anyone about it. She promises she will not tell anyone. Aadi gets to know from Mr. Taneja that Raman has taken man force from his project and assigned them another project without informing him and gets angry on him. Raman says he didn’t get time to inform him because of Aaliya’s stupid acts. Aadi asks him not to pull her into this and says he knows he has done all this to satisfy his ego. Raman gets shocked.

Shrishti’s boyfriend attacks Ishita for getting her arrested. He tries to push her inside his car but Shagun comes and hits him and saves her. Mihika calls Raman and informs him about the incident. Raman comes home and starts scolding Aaliya for being so irresponsible about choosing her friends. Ishita asks him to calm down but he doesn’t listen and continues shouting. Shagun gets angry and asks Raman to stop blaming Aaliya for all this. Raman says she should have been more careful as she is their daughter-in-law now. Shagun holds Aaliya’s hand and asks her to come with her to their house. Aaliya stops her and says no one is trying to insult her and Raman has all the rights to scold her.

Ishita praises Aaliya and tells Shagun that Aaliya is like their daughter and hence she is treated like Ruhi and Aadi only. She says she is glad that she has understood that this is also her family. Raman apologizes to Aaliya. Shagun leaves. Aadi asks Aaliya to never leave him alone. Aaliya says she will never leave him. Raman enters their bedroom with Ishita and apologizes to Aaliya. He thanks her for making such a good presentation. Aaliya gets happy.