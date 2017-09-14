Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 14 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Mani shatters Raman’s naughty expectations by calling a carnatic singer at Bala’s bachelor party

Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) asks Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) to open the door. She tells her that they love her a lot and they need her. Ruhi gets flashbacks of her past and decides to abort the suicide. Aaliya brings a duplicate key and opens the door. Ishita goes inside and gets shocked to see a cutter in Ruhi’s hand. She asks her what was she trying to do. Ishita asks Ruhi not to even try to take her life ever again. Ruhi tells her that she saw Nikhil with another girl. Aaliya asks her to forget him as he doesn’t deserve her love. Ruhi tells her that she doesn’t deserve anyone. Ishita and Aaliya ask her not to think like that and forget him for their sake.

Aaliya and Ishita go to Nikhil’s house. Aaliya asks him how can he stoop down to this level. He tells her that he will do whatever he feels like and asks her not to give him lectures.Ishita slaps Nikhil and asks him to stay away from Ruhi. Ishita comes down and regrets stopping Raman from being harsh on Nikhil. Aaliya asks IShita to stay strong as Ruhi needs her the most at this time.

Ishita gets surprised to see Raman (Karan Patel) getting ready and asks him if he is going out somewhere. He tells her that he is going for Bala’s bachelor party, which has been arranged by Mani. Ishita decides not to tell him about Ruhi’s incident and asks him to have fun. He gets surprised by Ishita’s calm reaction. Raman tells Bala that he is quite surprised to see this side of Mani. They enter the hotel and get shocked to see a carnatic singer singing a classical song. Mani invites them inside and asks them if they liked the set up. They get shocked to see him dressed in traditional dhoti-kurti. Raman and Bala get disappointed. Mani invites Vishwa and Mr. Bhalla inside. Raman and Bala get shocked to see them.

Mihika and Simmi ask Ishita to call Raman and find out if everything is under control. She tells them that she has full trust on Mani and there is no need for them to worry. Raman asks Mani to call the girl, he told them about. Mani welcomes a senior artist. The men get upset to see an old saree-clad woman. Raman avoids Ishita’s calls to give an impression that they are having a lot of fun at the party. Next morning, Ishita comes to wake him up. He tells her that yesterday’s party was the best he has ever attended. Ishita asks him to have some lime water. He asks her if she is stressed.

Bala tells everything to Mihika. She starts laughing and tells him that she will go and tell everything to Ishita. He requests her not to say anything to anyone. Ishita tells Raman about Sujata's boyfriend Rishi and asks him if they should tell Ruhi about it as Nikhil might try to use it to gain her sympathy.Raman tells Ishita that he has already bribed Nikhil and he will not come close to her now. He asks Ishita to involve Ruhi in Bala's wedding preperations and not even bring up Nikhil's name in the house.