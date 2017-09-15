Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ruhi gets angry to see Nikhil’s girlfriend in her house

Aaliya, Mihika and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) realize that Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) is deliberately keeping herself busy to divert her mind from Nikhil. Madhu comes and tells them that Kiran’s mehendi ceremony needs to happen today itself. Ishita requests Ruhi to help them arrange the function. Ruhi tells them that Aadi and Romi are not here and she has a lot of work at the office. She tells her that they won’t be able to organize everything without her help. Ruhi agrees. Mihika tells them that she has planned a surprise for Kiran but she will tell them about it only during the funtion.

All the ladies get together for the function. Pihu apologizes to Riya for not being able to invite her for the function because of Ruhi. Ruhi overhears their conversation and feels bad. Ishita asks Ruhi to participate in the celebrations. Bala calls Ishita and asks her to meet the interior designer on his behalf. Ishita agrees to go for the meeting. She informs Madhu that she will be back in some time. Mihika invites Srishti Mehra to her house and tells them that she has brought flower jewelry for Kiran. Ruhi goes and asks her what is she doing here. She asks her how dare she enter her house. Mihika asks Ruhi why is she behaving like this. Ruhi tells them that she is Nikhil’s new girlfriend and asks her to leave her house.

Aaliya goes and asks Srishti if Nikhil has sent her here to disturb Ruhi. She warns Srishti about Nikhil and asks her to stay away from Ruhi. Srishti gets irritated and tells Aaliya that Nikhil is just a good friend of hers and he had asked her to act in front of Ruhi. Aaliya apologizes to her and asks her to tell the same to Ruhi. She tells her that she has to attend an urgent call and leaves. Mihika asks Aaliya what’s the matter. She tells them that Srishti will herself come and clear their doucts in a while. Aaliya goes out to look for her and gets shocked not to find her anywhere.

Ishita goes to the interior designer’s office and gets to know that it’s owned by Sujata’s boyfriend Rishikesh Wadhva. Ishita gets shocked to see him speaking to Nikhil. She asks him how does he know him. He tells her that he wasn’t Nikhil but Nishit. Ishita gets suspicious of him. He cancels her meeting and leaves.Bala and Raman (Karan Patel) decide not to tell Ishita about the bachelor party.

Aaliya tells the entire incident to Ishita. Ishita tells her that she also saw Nikhil with Rishi. They both find it difficult to solve the mystery and decide not to tell anything to Ruhi. Mihika asks Ruhi why hasn't she applied mehendi on her palm. Ruhi tells her that she is fine.