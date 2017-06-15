Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Aliya asks Shagun to stop interfering, Raman and Ruhi excited about the new project

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Mrs. Bhalla (Shahnaz Rizwan) and Mrs. Iyer trying to make amends between their husbands. They plan to take them both out for a movie by trick. Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) does not want to get any good work done so keeps tabs on her daughter, Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) and wants to know how she is doing and also keeps blaming Raman(Karan Patel) and Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) over and over again. Aliya finally asks her to stop and tells her that she is fine also she realizes her mistakes also her responsibilities to the house. Later Raman gets all romantic with his injured wife and treats her to juice and all his attention. Adi(Abhishek Verma) returns home and finds his wife out of shower, he tries his romantic side but Aliya escapes out to reach the kitchen. Adi follows her and gets hold of her again near the kitchen but this time their Dadi and Paati chance to witness their rendezvous. Mrs. Bhalla and Mrs. Iyer get the idea and decide to seduce their husbands into revealing to them the reason of their fight. Next day morning Raman gets very angry when he comes to know Shagun has been upto no good again and has very smartly bailed the girl out of jail who was caught for drugs. Aliya too gets very upset my her mother’s interference and Adi disapproves of Aliya supporting Shagun in any way.(Also Read: Aadi and Raman get into an heated argument over Aaliya)

Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia) arrives back from Bangalore and gives her father the good news about the contract being signed and the deal sealed. Raman asks Ruhi to take good rest before she dives into this as he wants her to take care of the entire project. Aliya reaches her mother and asks her about bailing out the girl. Shagun asks her if she wanted her friend to be in jail plus the girl was the daughter of Mani’s(Sumeet Sachdev) business associate. Aliya is pretty pissed at her mother’s interference and also asks her to stop teaching her wrong things if at all she cannot say anything good. Shagun realises Aliya is speaking Ishita’s tone.

Precap: Ishita happily admires a necklace as she puts it on Aliya, Raman stands at the door watching them and getting frustrated at his wifey. Ishita shows Raman the necklace and tells him Adi gifeted it to Aliya and that her husband never gifts her anything.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com