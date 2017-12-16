Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Raman faces mixed emotions as the family is bereaved

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Madhvi and Vishwa crying over Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) as Raman (Karan Patel) asks them to see the body once. Madhvi hugs Raman as she cries but a clueless Raman is quite oblivious of the pain. Vishwa is confused about how he should feel about the cluelessness of Raman. Simmi makes halwa at home and says she will celebrate the death of the killer of her child. Toshiji jerks away the kadai and cries as Simmi angrily walks away. Toshiji cries as she thinks how she cannot even mourn the death of such an important member of their family. Madhvi refuses to accept Ishita dead as Ishita’s soul tries to communicate with her mother. Madhvi refuses to let the autopsy happen and the light fails stalling the autopsy again. Param convinces Simmi that whatever happened is good as now they can control the house and Raman again. Madhvi refuses to let this happen to Ishita’s body even as Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) and the others try to convince her. Madhvi scolds Bala for signing the permission for autopsy. Raman decides to stop the autopsy and goes on to meet the authorities. The autopsy is stalled as Ishita’s soul thanks her stars for this.(Also Read: Doctors declare Ishita DEAD)

Shagun and Mihika calm Madhvi who says that they will prepare well for Ishita’s final rites and she will bid farewell as a suhagan even though Raman remembers nothing at all. Ishita’s soul is bereaved to know that she is going to be cremated soon. Vishwa remembers his daughter as he is unable to sign the papers. Raman calms him saying they cannot change the destiny. Raman does the paper work to claim the body. He is surprised to see the cause of death as heartattack and decides to meet the doctor. Shagun consoles Ruhi and Pihu as Simmi walks in to create some drama as she fakes tears. Shagun thanks Simmi for forgiving Ishita and tells her that they have to find out about who kidnapped Pihu and who killed Ishita. Simmi thinks that she will never forgive Ishita. Raman argues with the doctor that it cannot be heartattack as their has to be some other reason for the shock suffered by Ishita as diagnosed. Raman decides to see the police as he smells something fishy in the entire thing.