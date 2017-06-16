Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 16th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman gifts Ishita a necklace to say “Thank You”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia) returning home to an excited Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) and Mrs. Bhalla (Shahnaz Rizwan). Mrs. Bhalla gets Ruhi’s help to decide on the hair colour for Mrs. Iyer(Neena Kulkarni) while Ishita cooks Ruhi’s favorite food. Aditya(Abhishek Verma) talks to his business associate Mr. Taneja who is worried about Raman’s(Karan Patel) product launch. Adi assures that Raman’s product launch date and theirs will not clash and also Raman’s product launch is next week while their’s is 3 weeks later. Mr. Taneja though is skeptical about this and asks Adi to pre-pone their launch date so that they do not lose any customers to Raman. Raman plans urgent launch and very excited about his launch. He thinks about Ishita’s advise and wants to thank her with a gift. He orders a necklace for her and asks it to be delivered at their residence. Mrs. Iyer gets all ready with black hairs and wants to seduce her husband into revealing to her the reason of their fight. Mrs. Bhalla too plans accordingly by preparing loaded drinks for her husband. Ishita receives the parcel and thinks it is for Aliya who is the new Mrs Bhalla. They open the parcel while Raman enters, Ishita puts the necklace on Aliya and admires Adi’s choice. Raman is speechless as he loses it when he sees his gift not reaching his intended target. Aliya takes selfies and sends it to Adi. (Also Read: Aliya asks Shagun to stop interfering, Raman and Ruhi excited about the new project)

Mr. Iyer dozes off while his wife is just trying to make him happy by getting him his favourite payasam, Ishita confiscates the liquor from Mrs. Bhalla so even her plan flops. Adi gets his contracts for his new project and is very happy, he does not open it and thinks he would hand it over to Ishima as she is the reason of all his success. He wants Ishita to announce the launch date herself. Adi gets a call from Aliya and she asks him about how she looks in his gifted necklace. Adi is surprised and he says he did not send the piece to her. Aliya gets to Raman and Ishita’s room and hear them discussing about the necklace. Ishita says she knows it was send by Raman but she just wanted Aliya to be happy. Aliya interrupts them and says she knows the gift is from Raman for Ishita. She asks Raman to make Ishita wear it.

Precap: Mr. Iyer angrily walks towards the Bhalla house and steps on the garbage bin which falla and non veg waste spills. Mr. Iyer gets very angry and shouts at Mr Bhalla as they fight their wives come out.

