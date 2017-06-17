Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 17th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Ishita tries to balance Raman and Adi’s product launch excitements

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Mihika(Avantika Hundal) noticing Mrs. Bhalla(Shahnaz Rizwan) and Mrs. Iyer(Neena Kulkarni) conspiring and find them very cute together. Ishita receives a call from Roshni(Vidisha Srivastava) who tells her she passed her exams and is now on her way back home, she also tells Ishita she wants to pay her college fees herself and wants to work. Ishita is very happy and asks her to come home soon. Adi(Abhishesk Verma) enters happily and hands his projects documents over to Ishita, he tells her it is his projects launch dates and he wants her to announce it for him as she is his Lucky charm and whatever he is today is all thanks to her. Ishita hugs her son and takes him to the temple in the house so they can place it at pooja and then open it. Ishita opens the envelope and announces the launch date to be 22nd June 2017. They happily celebrate this when Shagun (Anita Hassanandani) enters and she asks Aliya why Adi made Ishita open the envelope when as his wife Aliya should have done that. Aliya gets irritated and asks Shagun to stop it and says Ishita is Adi’s mother and has every right to do that for him. Shagun walks away in a huff. (Also Read: Raman gifts Ishita a necklace to say “Thank You”)

Ishita wants to give this good news to Raman(Karan Patel) while Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) informs Raman about their launch date which is same as Adi’s 22nd June. Raman asks Ruhi to make all the preparations. Ishita calls Raman and before Raman can say anything Ishita tells him about Adi’s launch date and Raman keeps mum. Raman later plans to postpone his launch so as their dates do not clash. Mr. Iyer is informed by someone in the building that Mr. Bhalla was seen bribing the secretary. This angers Mr. Iyer and he storms to Bhalla house but accidentally steps on the bin and spills it, non veg waste comes out and Mr Iyer gets further aggravated. He starts screaming at Mr. Bhalla saying he is spreading dirt everywhere. Ishita calms them and Mrs Bhalla and Mrs. Iyer are surprised at the gravity of the situation. They plan to find out about this from the secretary but the wife of the secretary is the one to inform them about the situation. They both wonder why their husbands did not speak to them about this. Adi is excitedly preparing for his launch when Mr. Taneja comes storming in and says he came to know about Raman’s launch date and it is same as theirs. He says he has invested money and Raman is trying to destroy their project. Adi is shocked. Ishita remembers Mr. Bhalla’s birthday is coming up and recruits Aliya to do all the preparations. Ishita informs Raman about it and Aliya tells them about her preparations, Raman is very happy and impressed by Aliya. Adi comes in as Aliya is showing the gift she brought for Mr. Bhalla, it is a trophy for the best father. Adi taunts Raman and says indeed Mr. Bhalla is the best dad because he never competed with his own children infact he has always been happy with their progress. Raman gets a call and walks off while Ishita confronts Adi for misbehaving with Raman. Ruhi walks in excitedly speaking about the launch date which is same as Adi’s. Ishita is left shocked as Adi explains his reaction now. Ishita goes on to speak to Raman, while Ruhi and Aliya try to convince Adi that there must be some misunderstanding as Raman can never do this to Adi, Adi refuses to listen to them and walks off. Ishita speaks to Raman and Raman explains that they had fixed the date unknowingly but as soon as he came to know about Adi’s launch he postponed his own launch date. Ishita is overwhelmed by her husband’s selfless act and asks him why he did not tell Adi about it. Raman says Adi is young and will understand with time. Ishita hugs her husband saying he is the best father.

Precap: Ruhi and Raman are discussing their project over the breakfats table and Raman asks Ruhi why she did not get a certain file home as he could have taken a look here itself. Adi hears this and feels angry.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com