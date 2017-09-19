Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Nikhil confesses his feelings to Ruhi

Bala and Kiran get welcomed by the Iyers and Bhallas. They make the newlyweds play a game. Late night, Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) decides to go to Ruhi’s (Aditi Bhatia) room to tell her the entire truth of Nikhil. She gets disappointed to see her sleeping and decides to speak to her in the morning.Bala gets worried not to find Kiran in his bedroom. He gets surprised to see her in the kitchen and asks her what is she doing. She tells him that Shravu has to go for tutions early in the morning and hence she is doing some preperations for his breakfast. Bala thanks her and says that he didn’t even know that Shravu’s class timings have got changed. She tells him that she wants to become his kids’ mother first, before becoming his wife. Madhu overhears their conversation and gets extremely happy.

One day before Navratri, Raman (Karan Patel) gifts Ishita a red saaree. She gets extremely happy and goes inside to change. Mihika comes and asks Raman if Ishita liked her choice. He tells her that Ishita is very innocent and she didn’t come to know that it has not been selected by him. Ishita overhears their conversation and gets angry on him. He starts distracting her by showing her the saaree.

Ruhi goes out to buy some stuff for the jagrata and gets shocked to see Nikhil beating Rishi. Nikhil asks him why did he tell everything to Ishita despite of him having warned him not to do that. Nikhil storms out of the shop. Ruhi asks Rishi what did he tell Ishita. He tells her that he was Sujata’s husband. He tells her that Nikhil took the blame on himself to protect Sujata’s image. She gets shocked to realize that Ishita didn’t tell her anything despite of knowing the truth.

Ruhi goes to Nikhil’s house and asks him to tell her the truth. She asks him if he made Sujata pregnant. He refuses to say anything. She asks him why is he lying. He says he has always hurt those who have loved him and hence he wants to go far from everyone. She asks him if he loves her or not. He hugs her and says he loves her a lot and he cannot live without her. Ruhi asks him not to leaver her again. He returns Raman’s cheque to Ruhi and asks her to give it back to him.

Aadi and Romi enter Bhalla house. Everyone gets surprised. Ruhi gives the cheque to Ishita and asks her why didn’t she tell Nikhil’s truth to her. Ishita tries to tell her that she has been trying to talk to her since last night but Ruhi doesn’t let her speak. Raman comes there and gets shocked to see the cheque. Ruhi tells him that he cannot buy Nikhil. Raman gets angry and asks her why did she go to meet Nikhil. Ruhi tells Raman that he has misunderstood Nikhil. Ishita tells Raman that Nikhil is not a bad guy. Raman refuses to hear anything and says he will never let her get married to him. He leaves.

Ruhi tells Ishita that this time she is going to believe Nikhil. She says that she has no energy left to sit and convince Raman that Nikhil is innocent. She asks Ishita why did she remain silent for so long despite of knowing the truth. Aadi comes and scolds Ruhi for misbehaving with Ishita. ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 15 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Ruhi gets angry to see Nikhil’s girlfriend in her house