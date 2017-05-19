Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 19th May 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Adi and Roshni file for annulment of marriage while the families get ready for the wedding

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for the day is all festive with Aditya (Abhishek Verma) and Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) preparing for their wedding. Aliya calls Adi and gives him a last chance to confess anything he wants to when he still has time. Adi gets nervous and guilty about this and decides to do something about this. He knows his marriage to Aliya would not be valid unless he has divorced Roshni(Vidisha Srvastava). He asks Roshni to immediately go with him. She hesitantly follows him. They go to the court and Adi tells Roshni that they need to get divorced at the earliest for him to marry Aliya guilt free. Roshni agrees with him and they file for annulment. The lawyer informs them that they would receive the papers within two days. Later in the day Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) returns back from the the temple murmuring and irritated. She is worried about being late and Aliya getting ready. Shobana amma , Shagun and Mani(Sumit Sachdev) are left spellbound by Aliya all ready as a bride. Mani gets emotional looking at her and remembers her childhood. The family have a small emotional moment.(Also Read: Half Girlfriend cast meets Ishra and sorts out their bickering)

Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) too get ready as Romi(Aly Goni) tells them about a issue with Adi’s pagdi. Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia) is trying to fit a small ready made pagdi on her brother’s head as he is getting all irritated about this last minute goof up. Finally Ishita comes up with a solution and she with Raman’s help tie a handmade pagdi on Adi’s head plus Ruhi puts up a small locket on the front. Adi is happy he has all of their love with him now. Later they have the sehra tieing rasam and Mihika(Avantika Hundal) trains Adi to take care of his shoes from Aliya’s friends. They all prepare to leave for the venue. At Mani’s house Bala(Pankaj Bhatia) does the chooda rasam and all of them make her wear her choodas. Also they tie the kaleerey for Aliya Bala explains the ritual of shaking it on her friend’s head to decide who gets married next. They too happily prepare to leave for the venue.

Precap: As they prepare to leave home Aliya gets emotional and asks who would give coffe to her Appa from now on, they all have a emotionallly loaded moment.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com