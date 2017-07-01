Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 1st July 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Ishita resolves investor issues for Raman, Shagun throws a tantrum

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) in the house and when that is the case the house is actually on fire!! Shagun causes major ruckus because her party had no coverage instead it was Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and gang’s drunk party which was celebrated on the front page. Shagun tears Ishita apart saying she is always the one to cause major problems in everyone’s life. Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) tries to drag Shagun away but she tells Aliya she wants to listen nothing and she would make Ishita realise her mistake this time as nobody ever does this. Raman(Karan Patel) defends Ishita and asks Shagun to not create a scene, he gets a call from the investors saying the conference for the launch has been called off after Ishita’s drunken act as the investor do not want to collaborate with such a family. Shagun now pulls up her sleeves once again to start all over again. Raman goes off to office and asks Ishita to calm down and he would handle things. Mrs. Bhalla(Shahnaz Rizwan) is all guilty and asks Ishita to forgive her as it she who mixed alcohol in Madhu(Neena Kulkarni) and Ishita’s drink. Shagun comes back as Mrs. Bhalla is saying sorry and telling Ishita how she has always done so much for the family yet due to this small mistake everything is at stake.(Also Read: A drunk Ishita creates a ruckus in the police station)

Shagun says this encouragement is what makes Ishita so invincible. Shagun starts all over again even as Ishita asks her for forgiveness. She reminds Ishita of every mistake of hers again and again. This is when Roshni (Vidisha Srivastava) enters the scene, she hears all the insults being thrown at Ishita and she decides to give it back to Shagun. She tells Shagun problems happen not because of Ishita but because of Shagun ad it was good that she was not called for Papaji’s party therefore the party went off smooth. Shagun gets pissed and raises her hand at Roshni but here Ishita steps in and stops her from doing this and asks her to leave. Shagun storms out and Aliya tries to pacify her. Shagun does not stop and tells Aliya she has had it now and nobody not even her own daughter takes a stand for her anymore so she is not going to interfere in Aliya’s life anymore, she walks off with that. Roshni comes out and asks Aliya to forgive her for misbehaving with Shagun, Aliya though makes it clear that this is her family and she would rather take care of these issues herself and Roshni should not interfere in this ever again.

Raman is at office very worried as he talks to Kiran about the great loss they would have to dace if the investors withdraw. He says that all this will not have happened if he had not shifted his launch date for Adi’s(Abhishek Verma) sake. He though adds that he would do anything to see Adi successful and this loss means nothing infront of what Adi can achieve. Adi hears this conversation and is disturbed because he misunderstood his Dad. He decides to do something for him and help him out in this. Ishita keeps calling Raman to find out what the investors said, Raman goes on for the meeting and the investors tell him they had come with the intention of backing out but a video clip stopped them. The video clip is actually Ishita, Mrs. Balla and Mrs. Iyer seeking forgiveness for what they did and begging them to back Raman as it was not his fault. The investors agree to stand with Raman and say the conference can be held the next day. Raman is happy and shares this with Ishita and says thank you for taking the right steps. Ishita in turn thanks Adi as it was all his idea to convince the investors. She hugs him as he seeks her forgiveness for misunderstanding them and misbehaving with them in the past few day. Ishita tells him it is ok and signals him to apologise to Mrs. Bhalla too. He does that and the family happily make for the bitterness that was there between them all this while.

Precap: Raman is very happy as he shares with Ishita how Adi said I Love You to him after such a long time and also said he was his mentor. Ishita says it feels great as Adi keeps saying that to her, Raman says it is all because of her though.

