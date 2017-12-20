Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20 December 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman asks Ishita to leave the house and his life forever

Raman (Karan Patel) comes home to find Pihu’s luggage in the living room but he ignores it at the moment. Just then, Pihu comes and hugs him telling him that she doesn’t want to go back to boarding school and leave him. Raman lashes out at Simmi for not even asking him before sending her away. Simmi adds fuel to the fire by telling Raman that the kidnapper’s real target was Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and Pihu got trapped. She cries and blames Ishita for everyone. She talks about losing Ananya again.

Pihu keeps stressing that she doesn't want to go but Raman tells her that she will be safe at the boarding school. He even asks Simmi to drop Pihu to school. She pulls Pihu from Raman and takes her to her room. Pihu hesitates and cries pleading Raman to not let her go but Raman doesn't listen to her. At the hospital, Ishita talks about how much she misses the kids and also asks Bala why Raman didn't come. Bala teases her and asks her to get ready fast so they can go home.

Madhu welcomes Ishita with an aarti and blesses her as she comes home. Ishita is happy to see her favourite meals at the breakfast table. Shagun also comes to welcome her. Ishita insists that she wants to go see Pihu. Shagun says that she’ll go get Raman and Pihu for her. Ishita gets ready to meet them. She reminisces about Raman helping her wear flowers on her head.

Shagun is shocked and upset to know that Pihu is back at the hostel already. Shagun tells him that Ishita really wanted to meet Pihu and Raman. He tells her that he wants to meet Ishita, too. Everybody is happy that he wants to meet her thinking that he might accept her. Ishita comes out of her room and Raman is in awe of how beautiful she looks. She smiles at him expecting a lot of romance.

She thanks him for saving her life and that she doesn’t know how to thank him. He tells her that if she really means what she said she will have to leave the house in a month. That is when he will believe that she is thankful. Everybody including Ishita are shocked to hear this. He is saying this after what Simmi told him about Ishita in the beginning. He tells everyone that whenever Simmi sees Ishita, she is reminded of her dead child and he can’t do this to his sister. He says what he has to and leaves. Shagun tries to talk to Raman about it but he walks away. She then goes to console Ishita who questions why he saved her if he really hates her so much. She asks about Pihu and Shagun tells her that Raman has sent her back to boarding school.

Ishita is heartbroken and breaks down on finding out that she couldn’t even meet Pihu once. She says she wants to meet her daughter and that Pihu can’t take care of herself alone. She leaves to meet Pihu but Shagun stops her saying that she just got discharged. Ishita says that she will go alone to meet her daughter and asks everyone to not follow her.

She takes the car keys and leaves for the hostel. She goes to the boarding school but the administrator tells her that Simmi has enrolled Pihu in a different school now. The administrator then leaves leaving Ishita wondering where Pihu is. She insists and tries to force the administrator to reveal where Pihu is. The administrator shoos her away and she calls Simmi to inform about what happened.

Turns out the administrator tied hands with Simmi only to get her daughter enrolled in a bigger college. Ishita decides to call someone from the Bhalla family to find out. She calls Raman and Simmi goes to attend the call. She cuts the call immediately and switches off the phone. Ishita tries again and gets upset on finding out that the phone is switched off.