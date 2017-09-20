Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Aadi beats Nikhil to a pulp as he sees him with Ruhi

Aadi (Abhishek Verma) comes and scolds Ruhi (Aditi Bhatia) for misbehaving with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi). Ruhi asks him not to interfere between them when he doesn’t know the exact matter. Romi takes him inside. Ishita goes and tells Raman (Karan Patel) that he will have to behave maturely as he cannot throw his decisions on Ruhi. Raman tells her that he hates Nikhil and he cannot let him ruin his daughter’s career. Ishita tries to explain to him that he cannot be so adamant in these matters as Ruhi is in love with Nikhil. Raman says he is her father and he has all the rights to take decisions of her life. He leaves. Romi somehow convinces Ruhi not to bring up this topic atleast until Navratri gets over.

On the first day of Navratri, Ishita starts performing the aarti with her family members without Raman. He gets upset to see this but joins them anyway. Raman refuses to take the prasad from Ishita’s hand. Ruhi apologizes to Ishita and says that she knows that Raman is angry with her because of her. Ishita asks Ruhi not to feel guilty and assures her that she will speak to him after the jagrata. Ishita gifts clothes to everyone.Raman refuses to accept her gift and leaves. Ishita gets annoyed.

In the evening, the priest asks them to bring more chunnis. Ruhi tells Madhu that she will bring it. Aadi stops her and says it’s raining outside and there is no need for her to step out of the house. Ruhi fights with him and leaves. Ishita asks her where is she going. Ruhi tells her to bring the chunnis. She asks Ishita why didn’t she wear Raman’s gifted saaree. She tells her that she should have kept her anger aside and should have worn it for the festival. Ishita tells her that she is not so immature like Raman and says that she didn’t wear it because it got torn. Ruhi leaves. Raman gets disappointed to see Ishita’s saaree and vows not to buy any gift for her in future.

Raman asks Aadi where has Ruhi gone. He tells him that he had asked her not to leave the house in such heavy rains but she didn’t listen. Raman indirectly says that she has learnt all this from Ishita. Ishita understands that he is upset and decides to tell him the reason of not wearing his gifted saaree but then realises that he also didn’t wear her gifted kurta and hence doesn’t approach him.

Ruhi gets worried to find that the shop is closed and decides to go ahead. Raman asks Romi to find out where is she. Ishita requests the priest to wait for Ruhi but he tells her that they cannot delay the puja any further. Ishita and Raman find it difficult to concentrate on the puja. Ruhi finally finds the shop and buys the chunnis. She sits in the car and gets surprised to see Nikhil outside and asks him to come inside. He asks her why is her phone switched off. She tells him that her phone’s battery has extinguished and her car is also not starting. She tells him that everyone back home must be worried for her.

Nikhil asks her to come with him on his bike so that he can drop her at her house. Ruhi gets reminded of Raman’s words but decides to go with Nikhil. Romi calls Raman and tells him that the shop is closed and Ruhi is nowhere to be seen. Ishita gets extremely worried for Ruhi. Romi comes back and tells Raman that he hasn’t been able to find her anywhere. Raman asks Aadi to go with Romi and bring her back anyhow. They go out and get shocked to see Ruhi with Nikhil. Nikhil hugs her and asks her to go inside. Aadi gets angry and asks Ruhi if she had lied to them to meet him.

Aadi asks her if this is the reason why she was so keen on going out and bringing the chunnis. Nikhil tries to explain to them that Ruhi is not at fault but Aadi asks him to shut up. Ruhi gets angry and asks him to not say anything without knowing the truth. He holds her hand and takes her inside. Romi asks Nikhil to leave. Aadi thinks that Nikhil is arguing with Romi and goes and starts fighting him ruthlessly. Ruhi slaps Romi by mistake.

Raman tells Ishita that if something happens to Ruhi today, he will hold her responsible for that. Ruhi enters her house. Ishita asks her where was she. Aadi comes and tells Ishita and Raman that Ruhi was with Nikhil.