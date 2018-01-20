Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Raman gets possessive about Ishita while she enjoys it

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Shanno/Ishita(Divyanka Tripathi) feeding the family parathas as Mrs. Bhalla says that they need to get Shanno verified at the police station. Raman(Karan Patel) asks Simmi to take her for the verification while he is busy. Ishita tries calling Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) but Simmi reaches there and drags her away. She tries another trick and fakes falling but Raman holds her. She screams away but they give her medicines and Raman says he would take them in his vehicle. Shagun sees Ishita’s calls and gets worried, she calls Aliya who tells her that Simmi has taken Shanno for verification. Shagun is shocked and rushes to help. Simmi gets her to the police station where the police ask her to show her face and she refuses to show it to any other man. Simmi gets frustrated and takes her away but right then a lady inspector walks in and she takes Shanno away saying she can see her face being a woman. Shagun is driving to the station. The woman inspector forces Ishita to show her face and she recognises her. Ishita tries to convince her telling her the story. The inspector refuses to support and tries dragging Ishita to the family. (Also Read: Simmi is shocked to see Shanno’s face)

Shagun walks in right then and she makes efforts to convince the inspector and makes her talk to the doctor. The inspector is convinced and asks Ishita to be careful. Param asks Raman to accompany him and Shanno walks out with the inspector. Simmi is convinced now and she takes Shanno away. At home Shanno makes tea for Simmi as Pihu thanks her for her project. Shanno asks Pihu to thank Simmi instead. Pihu walks to Simmi as Shanno asks Pihu to hug Simmi which she does. Simmi suddenly remembers the Pihu she used to adore and hugs her back. Then she also remembers her Ananya dieing and Ishita being responsible. Simmi refuses to forgive Pihu. Raman and Param see Ashok there and Raman insists on knowing where Ishita is. Ashok somehow handles the situation. Raman leaves as he gets very upset, Ashok thinks that he should inform Ishita. Raman is very worried and he discusses this with Shagun. Shagun is amused at how Raman is getting frustrated. Shagun asks Raman to talk to Ishita/ Shanno. Raman shares his grievance with Shanno who adds oil to the already burning fire. Shanno says that probably Ishita has someone in her life and this makes Raman even more frustrated.