Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Aliya makes another mistake, Raman screams at her once more

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Raman(Karan Patel), Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and the entire family getting ready for Mr. Bhalla’s (Kaushal Kapoor) party. Adi(Abhishek Verma) comes in and asks for Aliya(Krishna Mukherjee) he says she gave him a big suit to wear and probably it is not his. Aliya walks in right then and realizes her goof up, she sent Mr Bhalla Adi’s suit while she gave Adi Mr. Bhalla’s. Raman gets the opportunity to scream and he does that very well too. Adi tries to defend his wifey though Raman cannot be stopped and finally Ishita handles the situation and asks them all to leave for the venue. Mr. Bhalla and Mr. Iyer (Abhay Bhargava) reach the club and as Mr. Bhalla tries to get in the security stops him saying he cannot go in as there is another party on. Raman walks in right then asks the security to behave as he is his father and they have a booking there. The person checks with his manager and as they check they find no such bookings. Aliya walks in and when Raman asks her she is pretty sure they have booked. On reconfirmation it is revealed that the booking is made for the next day. Aliya remembers that she had asked Adi to do the bookings, she takes the blame as Raman starts all over again.(Also Read: Adi falls into the trap set by Ashok)

Adi jumps in and says he was the who did it but Raman cannot be stopped as he goes on. Ishita once again stops them and goes on to make some arrangements. Ishita returns with good news and says one of her clients has a banquet hall which they have arranged at this short notice. The entire family decides to get the guests to the hall from this venue as they arrive here. Aliya takes initiative to arrange the food but Raman taunts her saying they need food that day itself and not after 2 days. Ishita manages to calm them and they leave for. the venue. Ishita and Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia) reach the venue and Ruhi praises Ishita for having a solution for every situation. They notice the venue is decorated as per the theme of a small girl’s liking. They decide to keep it and as the party begins Mr. Bhalla says he likes pink colour. Later Ishita thanks Aliya for making Adi understand and also getting him there. Aliya is mature enough to handle things and she promises her Amma she will take care of everything. Raman speaks about Mr. Bhalla and says he is such a calm person and he is lucky to have a father like him. Ishita notices that Shagun is absent in the party and as she tries to call her, Roshni(Vidisha Srivastava) takes her away.

Precap: Mr. Bhalla asks Adi to say something for him and Adi says he wants to become like his Dadu and handle all the situations like him as his Dadu is such a calm and sorted person.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com