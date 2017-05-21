Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st May 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Major tantrum concerning same saree, while Raman and Mani are left helpless

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) tensed about vegetarian food. She asks Romi (Aly Goni) to get some veggies and paneer so that they can make something here. Raman (Karan Patel) intervenes and orders vegetarian food from a nearby five star. The problem being sorted eevryone disperses while Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia) goes off to confront Shagun(Anita Hassanandani) about this. Shagun tells her that an Australian delegation is expected and they cannot be fed vegetarian. Before Ruhi can say anything she storms off to get ready for the pheras.

Raman impatiently waits to see his lady in his selected saree. Ishita comes dressed in the orange kanjivaram. Raman compliments her about it and Ishita returns the compliment to her handsome hubby. Shagun comes out dressed in the exactly same kanjivaram and is disgusted to see Ishita. Raman senses trouble and thinks about handling the situation while Ishita is quite fine with the entire similarity and walks away to check the food which has arrived. Raman tries to talk to Shagun and explain that it was coincidence while Shagun walks off wanting to find Mani(Sumit Sachdeva). The pandit calls for Aliya’s (Krishna Mukherjee) parents but Shagun is nowhere to be found and Mani goes in search of her. Mani notices Ishita and realises the goof up. Shagun drags him to the room to talk, while Raman notices this and knows Shagun would definitely destroy Mani for this. Panditji repeatedly call for Aliya’s parents and everybody gets little worried. Ishita asks Ruhi to do the ghatbhandhan for Aliya and Adi as she remembers a small Ruhi doing that for her and Raman.(Also Read: Adi and Aliya’s grand wedding celebrations)

As Raman expected Shagun throws a grand tantrum over the saree and poor Mani is left wondering “what is the big deal”. Mani explains, pleads, apologises all in vain as Shagun will not be pacified. Raman asks Ishita if she would change the saree to diffuse the situion as Shagun would never understand. Ishita refuses to change as the saree was gifted to her by Raman with love. Mani on the other hand asks Shagun to change but she does not want to compromise. Finally Ishita walks in and talks to Shagun reminding her that this is a wonderful coincidence because they both are both Adi and Aliya’s mothers as well as mom-in-laws. She explains that this day is their day. Shagun and Ishita reach down and surprise everyone. The kanya pooja is done and Mani asks Adi to take care of Aliya. As there is time for pheras Raman and Mani go on to meet a client Bansal. Ishita and Roshni go to sort out suhaag ka saaman. Bansal brings along the family court judge to meet Raman. Ishita asks Roshni about not wearing mangalsutra, Roshni says that the relationship did not matter to her so she finished it. Ishita applauds her decision.

Precap:Raman tells the judge about Roshni’s case, Roshni sees the judge and is shocked. The judge tells Raman that a similar case arrived to him that day. Roshni panics and finds ways to tell Adi about it.

Picture Courtesy: www.hotstar.com