Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 January 2018 Written Update of Full Episode: Raman is shocked to see that Ishita is still in the city

Shanno grills Raman (Karan Patel) over missing Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) and says that maybe she has someone in her life. Raman gives it back to her by saying that she has no one in her life. She makes him blurt that he will call and tell her that he loves her. He gets upset and storms out of the room. Ishita laughs and hopes end the whole Shanno drama soon enough. She feels happy that Raman is missing her. Simmi is crying in her room when Shanno walks in and asks if she needs a head massage. She gives Simmi a head massage and wishes she could help her out. Simmi’s head feels better and she thanks Shanno, who asks her what is bothering her so much.

Shanno praises her for going through so much and still taking care of the family. Simmi smiles at Shanno’s heroic praises. Simmi asks Shanno to sit next to her and heaves a sigh of relief that there is someone in the house who cares about her. Shanno tells her that she can confide in her. Just when Simmi is about to tell her something, Raman enters asking why she lied about Ishita. Simmi is confused when Raman says that he saw Ashok alone and not with Ishita. Simmi tells him that she knows Ashok’s travel agent and they can head over there to find out. They leave Ishita hoping that Shanno is not exposed. (ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 20th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Raman gets possessive about Ishita while she enjoys it)

She calls Ashok and they come up with a plan. She calls Shagun, too. Simmi and Raman are waiting for Mihika at a restaurant. They argue about Ishita for some time and he walks out. That’s when Ishita walks right past him. He follows her and overhears her asking someone to stop missing her so much and that she will arrange a grand Lohri party. He wonders whom she is talking to. She keeps talking about how her previous neighbours kept blaming her for everything.

She also adds saying that they won’t invite Raman. He loses his cool convinced that she is speaking to Ashok and rushes in but bumps into someone. Before he can turn, Ishita leaves the scene. Shagun and Ishita hide and watch him. Shagun urges Ishita to put on her Shanno outfit soon. Raman tells Simmi that Ishita is very much in the city with Ashok and they are organising a Lohri party.

Simmi comes home to see Santoshi cuttting the vegetables and asks about Shanno. Santoshi tells her that she went out to get groceries but hasn’t returned yet. She decides to scold Shanno when she comes back but Simmi is worried about her. Just then, Shanno comes back and Santoshi scolds her. Shanno then says that it’s Ananya’s birthday so she went to get a new garland for her. Ishita reaches to Ananya’s picture and changes the garland. Simmi gets overwhelmed and thanks Shanno.

Ishita then gets a call from Ashok’s PA informing her that Ashok is unwell. She leaves the house in a hurry to meet him. Simmi hears the door bang and goes to see what’s up. That’s when she sees someone leaving the house. She decides to follow and sees Shanno calling for the lift. Raman also comes out asking Simmi if everything is okay. Simmi tells Raman that she saw Shanno going outside. Raman decides to follow her in his car.

Simmi then points that Shanno actually stopped outside Ashok’s house. Raman decides to go inside Ashok’s house and confront Ishita. Raman and Simmi ask Ashok’s PA about Shanno. Simmi creates a scene when Shanno comes outside. She tells them that her brother works at Ashok’s house as a gardener. She takes them inside and shows them how her brother is asleep after being given an injection. She cries about how helpless her brother is and she asks Shanno if she can stay overnight to take care of her brother.

Raman and Simmi then leave the house convinced with her story. Ishita then calls the Doctor and he gives Ashok an injection for the fever. She tells the doctor that he has to start his chemotherapy the next day and he has to get well in the morning. Ashok apologises to Ishita for ruining her plan but she tells him that everything’s under control. She asks him to take rest and that she won’t leave until his fever has come down. She helps him take the medicines and even puts the wet cloth on his forehead so the fever can come down. Raman is wondering why he is thinking about Ishita so much. As usual, Raman and Ishita are thinking about each other at night.