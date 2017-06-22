Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Raman-Aadi patch up while Aaliya goes missing

Raman (Karan Patel) gives a heartfelt speech at Mr. Bhalla’s birthday party and says that he has learnt a lot from him. Mr. Iyer, Mihika and Romi come next and thank him for always supporting them. Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) comes and thanks him for making it easier for her to live with Raman. Aadi (Abhishek Verma) looks on with disinterest. Mr. Bhalla sees him standing at a corner and asks him to come and speak something. Aadi gets on to the stage and says he wants to become like him. Raman, Ishita and Ruhi start frowning.

Ruhi invites her parents on the stage and asks them to perform. Raman and Ishita perform on a romantic number. Everyone gathers for the cake-cutting. Raman sees Ishita standing on the door and asks her to come. She asks if they should wait for Shagun and Mani. Raman says the guests are hungry and they shouldn’t make them wait any longer. Mr. Bhalla cuts the cake.

Aaliya goes in a corner and calls Mani to ask where is he. He decides not to tell her that they haven’t been invited. He lies that Shagun is busy with some NGO work and says he is on his way and will reach Bhalla house in 20 minutes. She gets shocked and asks why is he going to Bhalla house. She asks didn’t he check the venue on the invitation card. Mani lies that he forgot to check the address. Aaliya asks if they received the invitation card. He says yes. She asks him to tell her the venue if he has received it. He goes blank. She recalls how Ishita took the invitation card from her and said she will deliver it to Mani’s house.

Aaliya feels bad and asks how can Ishita not invite Mani and Shagun. Mani asks her not to spoil her mood and says Ishita might have forgotten to send the invitation cards. Aaliya says every one is celebrating and no one has even realized that her parents have not been invited. She asks Mihika about the guest list. Raman takes selfie with everyone. Aadi and Aaliya feel left out.

Everyone gives presents to Mr. Bhalla. He sees Aadi standing in a corner and asks him if he won’t give him something along with Raman. Aadi comes forward and says he has grown up now and he has a separate gift for him. Mr. Bhalla asks Mr. Iyer if something is wrong between Raman and Aadi. Mr. Iyer tells him everything. Mr. Bhalla decides to talk to them.

Mr. Bhalla says he wants to see both of them happy and asks them to forgive each other. Raman and Aadi hug each other for Mr. Bhalla’s sake. Ishita gets happy to see them. Meanwhile, Aaliya gets disheartened to not find her parents name in the guest list. She feels bad seeing the Bhallas dancing and celebrating together.

Aaliya suddenly goes missing. Aadi, Ishita and everyone else fail to find her and get tensed. Raman gets worried thinking about her. It suddenly strike to Ishita that Mani and Shagun didn’t attend the party. Mr. Bhalla asks if they knew about the party. Mihika informs them that Aaliya asked her for the guest list in the party. Ishita says that she might have got upset that they didn’t come and hence would have gone to call them. Ishita says she will go and bring her back. Raman says she should have informed them before leaving. Ishita asks her not to bring up this topic now and leaves to bring her back.

Ishita reaches Mani’s house and scolds him for not attending the party. He apologizes to her and doesn’t tell her that they didn’t receive the invitation card. Ishita asks about Aaliya. He tells her that she isn’t here. Ishita gets shocked but decides not to tell him anything. She says she might have gone to Bhalla house and asks him not to worry. Mani asks if she is sure that she will be fine. He tells her that she was sounding very disturbed when she called him. Ishita assures him that she will find her. Ishita informs Raman and Aadi that Aaliya is not at Mani’s house. They start panicking. ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 21st June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Aliya makes another mistake, Raman screams at her once more