Yeh Hai Mohabbatein 22nd May 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Ishita and Raman are shocked to know Adi’s truth

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein starts with Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi) sending Roshni (Vidisha Srivastava) to inform Raman(Karan Patel) to get a diamond set from the car. Raman gets the judge in and talks to him about Roshni but the judge tells Raman that he had a similar case that day in court. Roshni sees the judge speaking to Raman and panics. She tells Ruhi(Aditi Bhatia) to tell Raman about the diamond necklace. Ruhi interrupts Raman and the judge but by then Romi(Aly Goni) comes to gets Raman for the pheras. Raman takes the judge with him inside. Adi(Abhishek Verma) tells Ishita that the sehra keeps coming on his face, Ishita asks him to lift it above his face. The judge comes in talking to Raman and Raman shows him his family at the mandap. The judge is shocked to see Adi there, he tells Raman that Adi is the boy who came that day with a girl named Roshni for the annulment of his marriage. Raman takes the judge aside as Roshni witnesses all this and runs to diffuse the situation.

Raman talks to the judge and asks if he had a misconception but the judge is adamant and says Adi probably is a fraud who cheats girls this way. Raman gets angry at this and manhandles the judge when the judge says he would tell the girl’s family about this. The judge gets angry and leaves the place but a waiter spills juice on his coat. He goes in to get it washed. Ishita and family starts searching for Raman and Ishita says she would get him as she walks away her saree catches a pointed things and tears. Roshni tells Romi about the situation and also about the annulment of their marriage. Romi runs to stops Raman as Raman walks towards the mandap to stop the wedding. Romi and Roshni take Raman in and plead with him to understand their situation. Roshni begs Raman to let the marriage happen as she never considered Adi her husband. Raman agrees finally and tells them to behave normally and he would talk about it after the wedding. (Also Read: Major tantrum concerning same saree, while Raman and Mani are left helpless)

Ishita finds the judge talking to Mr. Bansal about the treatment he received and tells him he is leaving. Ishita asks him who mistreated him, she is shocked to know that Ramna did and even more than shaken to know about Adi’s marriage to Roshni. Raman sends Roshni and Romi away and is terribly upset over the whole development buts decides to be normal for the sake of his children. Ishita walks in and tells Raman she came to know about the secret.

Precap: Raman tells Ishita they have to be quiet for now and let the marriage happen, during the pheras the pandit says marriage is all about being truthful to each other, Ishita asks them to stop the wedding at once.

